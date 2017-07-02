Wizards prepared to make Otto Porter Jr. highest-paid player on team

The Washington Wizards did not offer Otto Porter Jr. a max-deal in their original contract this offseason but may still have plans do such.
The Kings offered Porter a max contract equivalent to approximately $106 million over four years. Most reports indicate the Wizards planned to match any offer Porter received (via ESPN):
Washington had been preparing that Otto Porter would receive a max offer sheet. The Andrew Nicholson trade at the deadline gave the Wizards some tax relief in case a team would sign Porter to a contract.
Porter may sign the offer sheet from Sacramento but Washington will have until just before midnight on July 8 to match the deal, keeping him on the Wizards.
Not only would the deal make Porter the highest-paid player on the team, but it would also mean the Wizards have a huge portion of their cap space for the next three seasons committed to four players.
DunkWire, Otto Porter Jr., Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, Otto Porter Jr., Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards
Comments