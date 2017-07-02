Wizards prepared to make Otto Porter Jr. highest-paid player on team

The Washington Wizards did not offer Otto Porter Jr. a max-deal in their original contract this offseason but may still have plans do such.

Again all I've heard — incl 2day — is the #Wizards WILL match Porter's max offer. This would make Porter the highest paid player on team — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) July 2, 2017

The Kings offered Porter a max contract equivalent to approximately $106 million over four years. Most reports indicate the Wizards planned to match any offer Porter received (via ESPN):

Washington had been preparing that Otto Porter would receive a max offer sheet. The Andrew Nicholson trade at the deadline gave the Wizards some tax relief in case a team would sign Porter to a contract.

Porter may sign the offer sheet from Sacramento but Washington will have until just before midnight on July 8 to match the deal, keeping him on the Wizards.

Not only would the deal make Porter the highest-paid player on the team, but it would also mean the Wizards have a huge portion of their cap space for the next three seasons committed to four players.