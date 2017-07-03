Chauncey Billups no longer in consideration for job with Cavaliers

Chauncey Billups, a favorite to take over President of Basketball Operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has withdrawn from consideration.

Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations job, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

Billups played in Ice Cube’s Big 3 League over the weekend after sitting out the first game. The former NBA star was said to be “pondering” the executive gig for the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Jason Lloyd wrote about the position with the Cavaliers after Paul George, once coveted by Cleveland, was traded to Oklahoma City (via The Athletic):

This job isn’t as appealing as it once was. Of course, LeBron James is still here and the path seems clear for a fourth-straight trip to the Finals. That’s certainly attractive in the short term. But the Cavs are trying to catch the Golden State Warriors with no real trade assets aside from their star players, no tradeable first-round draft picks until 2021 and no cap space — not to mention the threat of James’ free agency next summer hanging over this franchise like an anvil.

Billups was also an early candidate for an executive job with the Hawks earlier this offseason.

Told one factor with Chauncey Billups withdrawing from Cavs search was staff concerns. Also money disparity was significant. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) July 3, 2017