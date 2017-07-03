Knicks may pursue sign-and-trade with Derrick Rose to the Bucks

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose may be a candidate for a sign-and-trade between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Free agent guard Derrick Rose is meeting with Milwaukee Bucks officials today, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Bucks are not only meeting with Rose but also “trying to shed contracts” to make room for him on the team.

One estimate is Rose is worth between $10 million and $12 million per year after his recent surgery. His agent hints Rose is willing to make less money next season. Rose spoke in March about playing for the Bucks (via New York Post):

“Of course, this is like home. Only an hour-thirty away. Easy for [family] to come … I’ve never been a free agent. This isn’t the worst area for me but I just want to win.”

Meanwhile, reports indicate the Knicks want to go with a younger core next season. With an indefinite future in New York, the Knicks can help Rose find a new home with a potential sign-and-trade deal.

It’s unclear what a potential deal for the Bucks and Knicks would look like but it could make sense for both teams. Rose would likely serve as a backup in Milwaukee, playing alongside 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

One situation that some with the Knicks have considered with Derrick Rose of late is a sign-&-trade to get back assets for him, per sources: https://t.co/o6xh4CzlXT — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 3, 2017