Lakers, George Hill 'serious' on possibility of signing one-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers may look to sign veteran free agent point guard George Hill as a starter alongside rookie Lonzo Ball next season.

Free agent George Hill and reps are meeting with the Lakers today in Los Angeles, discussing a one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the signing would give Ball a “vet mentor” for next season. Ramona Shelburne adds the Lakers could start Hill at shooting guard in 2017.

It’s worth mentioning the Lakers have said they will prioritize shooting this offseason during the free agency period. Hill shot a career-high 40.3 percent from three-point range last season.

Lakers envision a scenario in which Hill and Lonzo could start as lead guards, per source https://t.co/mSgR9DVgPc — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 3, 2017

He also averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game during the 2016-17 season.

The Lakers are also considering Rajon Rondo and Dion Waiters in similar roles for Los Angeles.

Other teams interested in Hill include the Nuggets as well as the Spurs. Hill was originally drafted by San Antonio in 2008 and played there for his first three professional seasons. The Knicks have also expressed interest in him.

When the Jazz traded for Ricky Rubio earlier this offseason, it became clear the organization had likely moved on from their point guard from last year.