Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony trade rumors, DeMar DeRozan, Rajon Rondo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 03 01:02 AM
Carmelo Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN.

June 30 04:24 PM
COMPTON, California – It’s nearly noon on a warming Thursday outside DeMar DeRozan Gymnasium at Lueders Park and eight cops are mysteriously congregating nearb…

July 03 12:45 AM
The best player to change teams so far is headed to Denver. How good will Paul Millsap and the Nuggets be in a loaded West overflowing with playoff contenders?

July 02 09:39 PM
The Lakers and Rajon Rondo have mutual interest in workout out a deal.

July 02 09:05 PM
Vince Carter wants to play a 20th NBA season

July 02 05:02 PM
Warriors have their top six players locked up. Now they look to unconventional places to fill their roster.

July 02 05:50 PM
Kyle Lowry will stay with the Raptors after agreeing to a three-year contract.

July 01 05:15 PM
ORLANDO — Ron Baker was one Knick sorry to see president Phil Jackson fired. Two weeks ago, at the Tarrytown facility, Jackson helped the 6-foot-4 combo guard prepare for throwing out the first pit…

June 30 09:30 AM

July 03 01:22 AM
July 03 01:32 AM
The Clippers talked with free-agent small forwards Danilo Gallinari and Rudy Gay Sunday in an attempt to get one of them to join the team.

