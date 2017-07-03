Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony trade rumors, DeMar DeRozan, Rajon Rondo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Melo open to Rockets, Cavs trade, sources say – via espn.com
July 03 01:02 AM
Carmelo Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN.
Ben McLemore has agreed to a 2 year, nearly $11M deal with Memphis, league sources tell ESPN. – via espn.com
July 02 10:28 PM
Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan will always go home to Compton – via theundefeated.com
June 30 04:24 PM
COMPTON, California – It’s nearly noon on a warming Thursday outside DeMar DeRozan Gymnasium at Lueders Park and eight cops are mysteriously congregating nearb…
Nuggets with Millsap are big factor in West playoff race – via espn.com
July 03 12:45 AM
The best player to change teams so far is headed to Denver. How good will Paul Millsap and the Nuggets be in a loaded West overflowing with playoff contenders?
Lakers and Rajon Rondo have mutual interest in a deal – via latimes.com
July 02 09:39 PM
The Lakers and Rajon Rondo have mutual interest in workout out a deal.
Vince Carter wants to play 1 or 2 more seasons – via orlandosentinel.com
July 02 09:05 PM
Vince Carter wants to play a 20th NBA season
Warriors free agency: What’s next? Surprising names on their list – via mercurynews.com
July 02 05:02 PM
Warriors have their top six players locked up. Now they look to unconventional places to fill their roster.
Sources: Kyle Lowry agrees to $100M deal with Raptors – via sports.yahoo.com
July 02 05:50 PM
Kyle Lowry will stay with the Raptors after agreeing to a three-year contract.
Ron Baker sounds really broken up about Phil Jackson – via nypost.com
July 01 05:15 PM
ORLANDO — Ron Baker was one Knick sorry to see president Phil Jackson fired. Two weeks ago, at the Tarrytown facility, Jackson helped the 6-foot-4 combo guard prepare for throwing out the first pit…
2017 NBA Free Agency Diary – via basketballinsiders.com
June 30 09:30 AM
Clippers talk to small forwards Danilo Gallinari, Rudy Gay – via latimes.com
July 03 01:32 AM
The Clippers talked with free-agent small forwards Danilo Gallinari and Rudy Gay Sunday in an attempt to get one of them to join the team.
