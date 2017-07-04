Dorell Wright on entering NBA from high school, playing with young Splash Brothers and more

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA veteran Dorell Wright. They discussed:
1:00: Entering the NBA as a teenager out of high school.
5:00: How he connected with veteran teammates as a teenager.
8:00: His stint with the Golden State Warriors.
11:00: Playing with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson when they entered the NBA.
14:00: His free agency, what he brings to a team and if he’s open to playing in Summer League.
20:00: His experience playing in China.
25:00: The best organizations he has played with.
27:00: What he learned from Pat Riley.
29:00 His favorite teammates throughout his NBA career.
36:00: His brother, Delon Wright, being in the league with the Toronto Raptors and what advice he’s passed on.
Podcast, Featured, Podcast, Top, Alonzo Mourning, Delon Wright, Dorell Wright, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors
Comments