Expect the Celtics to make more moves after signing Gordon Hayward

Former Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward has agreed to a four-year, $128 million deal to join the Boston Celtics. Soon, more dominoes will fall.

More likely than not, Boston will trade one of the surplus small forwards on their roster who would have significantly less playing time with the Celtics next season. In fact, one team who could desperately use a small forward now is the Jazz.

Jazz should pick up the phone and ask the Celtics asking about the availability of Jae Crowder. Boston is now top heavy at SF. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 4, 2017

Jae Crowder, who has been a starter for Boston over the last two seasons, could take over at small forward for Utah with Hayward now on the Celtics.

Bobby Marks explained why Boston will have so much work to do to make the signing adjust to the NBA’s salary cap (via ESPN):

The Celtics would have to pull the qualifying offer on Kelly Olynyk, renounce free agents Jonas Jerebko, James Young, Gerald Green and waive the contracts of Jordan Mickey and Demetrius Jackson (or trade). The Celtics would be left with $27.6M in room and likely need to move the contract of Jae Crowder, Terry Rozier or Marcus Smart.

Of course, teams around the league are aware the Boston front office has more work to do and will reach out about potential trade options.

While the front office values Rozier, other players are likely on the way out to make room for the new Celtics superstar.