Four contenders who may sign Jamal Crawford after rumored Clippers trade

In a move to sign Danilo Gallinari, the Los Angeles Clippers may trade Jamal Crawford to the Atlanta Hawks. But he likely won’t play there.

Crawford is expected to request a buyout once the trade becomes complete. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne indicated Crawford “considered ring chasing” last year so don’t be surprised if he ends up signing with a contender.

As an unexpected free agent this offseason, here are some teams Crawford could end up signing with for next season.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors and Jamal Crawford were linked last summer before he returned to Clippers… https://t.co/IdcRSlL7Vf — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 4, 2017

Last year, Crawford and the Warriors had “mutual interest” before he re-signed with the Clippers. He also tweeted if he could watch two teams play in the 2017 NBA Finals, it would be Golden State and Cleveland.

Crawford previously played for the Warriors during the 2008-2009 season.

San Antonio Spurs

Clipper Jamal Crawford on mentoring Spurs rookie DeJounte Murray, "I've known him since he was a 6th grader. He reminded me of myself." — Bill Schoening (@SpursRadio) December 23, 2016

When asked which team he looks forward to playing most, Crawford recently tipped his hat to Gregg Popovich (via NBA.com):

“I would say the Spurs. They’ve just been the golden standard for 15-20 years, so I look forward to playing them.”

Crawford is also very close with Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray. The 20-year-old fellow Seattle-native calls Crawford a mentor.

Houston Rockets

Gonna miss @CP3, been thru a lot of wars, battles, ups & downs together the last 5 years.. One of the best pg's EVER. #brotherregardless — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 28, 2017

Crawford loved playing with Chris Paul on the Clippers and would be in for a fascinating reunion in Houston on the Rockets next season. Paul was briefly recruiting Andre Iguodala to his new team and folks should assume he’ll do the same for his former teammate.

He also played for Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni on the Knicks during the 2007-08 season.

Boston Celtics

@JCrossover might as well come to Boston my brotha lol. I know we would take you! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 3, 2016

Isaiah Thomas, who is also from Washington, tried pitching Crawford to the Celtics in 2016. After finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, Boston could use a veteran like Crawford to help get past the Cavaliers in the playoffs.

If the Celtics come up short on Gordon Hayward, expect Crawford to be a legitimate option for Boston.