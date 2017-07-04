NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

USA Today Sports

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York
18.0 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg

His play was solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2016/17 Earnings: $21,323,252
Career Earnings: $116,861,524
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Chicago
7.8 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 rpg

Had an up-and-down year with the Bulls. Playoff performance should help his stock.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $70,282,884
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Sacramento
9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg

Had a bounce-back year on the court with the Kings. Off-the-court issues may scare teams away, though.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $43,551,243
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg

Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $14,885,520
Career Earnings: $135,749,509
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: CSKA Moscow (Russia)
16.3 ppg, 7.2 apg

May be the best player left in Europe. High basketball IQ and superb vision of the court. Not much in terms of athleticism or defensive effort.
Agent: Nick Lotsos
2016/17 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
7.1 ppg, 4.9 apg

A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $5,587,318
Career Earnings: $39,172,853
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Charlotte
6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Missed the final part of the season due to injury. Didn’t distinguish himself with his play this year. The Hornets’ offensive rating dropped 6.2 points with him on the court.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,290,105
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Philadelphia
7.8 ppg, 5.1 apg

Super flashy playmaker. His jumper did not fall at a good rate in his return to the NBA.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $6,800,000
Career Earnings: $11,469,835
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Utah
7.8 ppg, 2.8 apg

Defense is his calling card. Not much of a talent on the offensive end.
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2016/17 Earnings: $2,433,334
Career Earnings: $8,814,820
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg

The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $2,700,000
Career Earnings: $18,672,851
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: LA Clippers
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

The Clippers’ net rating was -14.9 when he was on the floor, which probably had something to do with being a backup to point god Chris Paul.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $50,305,743
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: LA Lakers
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg

Helped himself with productive play late in the season when the Lakers were in full-tank mode.
Agent: Mike George
2016/17 Earnings: $1,733,880
Career Earnings: $4,986,960
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg

Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $44,142,820
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg

He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
Agent: Mike George
2016/17 Earnings: $3,386,597
Career Earnings: $11,032,157
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Chicago
4.6 ppg, 0.9 apg

Mostly known as a three-point shooter. Has made 36.8 percent of his attempts in the NBA.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Oklahoma City
3.3 ppg, 1.1 apg

Spent much of the season in China, then signed with the Thunder, where he shot the ball very poorly.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $288,131
Career Earnings: $8,610,944
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $4,347,826
Career Earnings: $22,838,814
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $564,868
Career Earnings: $9,479,460
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Charlotte
3.5 ppg, 1.3 apg

Has been mostly a third-string point guard in his years in the NBA. Could be hard for him to land a guaranteed deal.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $7,900,377
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg

We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $3,251,227
Career Earnings: $14,383,680
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Houston
2.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg

Has been a star player overseas. Very little burn in the NBA.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $940,070
Career Earnings: $2,118,604

