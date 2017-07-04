NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Pau Gasol
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: San Antonio
12.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg
|
Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do.
|
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas
14.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Father Time definitely started to beat Dirk Nowitzki this season. He’s not looking to retire, though.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Atlanta
13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
Has been averaging 12ish points and 6ish rebounds for ages. A proven commodity.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been a bit underwhelming ever since.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Toronto
6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
High-quality role player. The Raptors are much better offensively with him on the court.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg
|
A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Last team: LA Clippers
6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Super active perimeter defender who shot a career-high 39.1 percent from three for the Clippers this year.
|
8. David Lee
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Boston
3.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, Celtics now.
|
10. Alan Williams
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Phoenix
7.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|
Has hustled his way to a good contract. The Suns were much better defensively with him on the court.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: New Orleans
4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
Played only 34 games after signing a minimum deal in January. Not a dream season for him.
|
12. Tarik Black
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
Strong rebounding skills. High-character player who should have no trouble finding another team.
|
13. Anthony Tolliver
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Sacramento
7.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.2 apg
|
Hits threes and is a locker room leader. Will have no problem finding another team.
|
14. Jared Sullinger
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Phoenix
3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Was waived after the trade deadline and no team picked him up. Doesn’t bode well for free agency.
|
15. Thomas Robinson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
|
16. Brandon Bass
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: LA Clippers
5.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Mid-range shots are still going in. Didn’t play much with the Clippers, but can’t complain about production when he did.
|
17. Derrick Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
|
18. Terrence Jones
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Milwaukee
10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|
Both New Orleans and Milwaukee waived him this season. No bueno.
|
19. Kris Humphries
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
|
20. Lavoy Allen
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State
2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
|
A bit player for the Warriors for three years now. Another one coming?
|
22. Jordan Hill
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Minnesota
1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
Got $4 million from Minnesota and played 47 minutes with the Wolves last season.
|
23. Luis Scola
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg
|
Got a buyout with the Nets and finished the season as a free agent. Could he be looking to return to FIBA ball?
|
24. Adreian Payne
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota
3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Played a career-low 135 minutes this year. Not how you want to go into free agency.
|
25. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Miami
1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Barely plays anymore, but the Heat might want to keep him around to mentor the team’s young guys.
|
26. Nick Collison
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Oklahoma City
1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg
|
Played only 128 minutes with the Thunder in 2016-17. If they keep him around, it’s certainly not because of his on-court contributions.
|
27. Maurice Ndour
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpb
|
Bit player for the Knicks in the NBA and for Real Madrid in the Euroleague.
|
28. Christian Wood
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Last team: Charlotte
2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Hornets declined their contract option on him. He will have to take his impressive dunks elsewhere.
|
29. Steve Novak
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg
|
Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
