NBA Free Agency 2017: Shooting Guards

Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Detroit
13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Many of us expected him to have a breakout season with the Pistons. Didn’t happen. There will still be a market for him.
2. Dion Waiters
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami
15.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.3 rpg
Had a breakout season in Miami as one of the main pieces of the overachieving Heat. Played way more efficient basketball than he used to.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta
14.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Put together his best season yet in a contract year. Bodes well for him in free agency.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City
6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Terrific defender. Doesn’t bring much on the offensive end. Terrible three-point shooter.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
6. Tony Allen
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Memphis
9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Thirteen years into his NBA career, he remains a very good perimeter defender.
7. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Sacramento
10.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg
Gets buckets, but he’s not the most efficient scorer around.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
7.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Atlanta
7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg
The defensive ace lost his starting spot with the Hawks late in the season.
10. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Memphis
8.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg
The most athletic 40-year-old man in basketball. Basically a three-point shooter at this point of his career.
11. Nick Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
13.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
The shoot-happy guard revived his career with more than decent play with the Lakers.
12. Arron Afflalo
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Sacramento
8.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Keeps making threes at a good clip, but the defense is not what it used to be.
13. Rodney Stuckey
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
14. Ian Clark
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Golden State
6.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg
The Blazers may offer him a contract if only to prevent him from killing them every time.
15. Jason Terry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Milwaukee
4.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg
You can do a lot worse if you’re looking for a veteran to hit open threes. He shot a career-high 42.7 percent from beyond the arc with the Bucks.
16. Anthony Morrow
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Chicago
5.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg
Has made an NBA career out of three-point shooting. He made just 30.8 percent of his attempts this year.
17. Gerald Henderson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg
His days as a starter are probably behind him after that rough year with Philly.
18. Brandon Rush
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Had the worst PER of any player with at least 1,000 minutes played this season.
19. Randy Foye
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
20. James Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Boston
2.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Athleticism is off the charts, we know that. Anything else?
21. Darrun Hilliard
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
3.3 ppg, 0.8 apg
Has put up big numbers in the D-League. Have not seen much of him in the NBA.
22. DeAndre Liggins
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
23. Dahntay Jones
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
24. Sasha Vujacic
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
