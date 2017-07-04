USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Small Forwards

Free Agency

Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Denver
18.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg

A big forward with unlimited range? That’s very valuable in the NBA these days. Likely to land a massive deal.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2016/17 Earnings: $15,050,000
Career Earnings: $72,948,077
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Washington
13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg

His strong play was quite aw elcome event for the Wizards. Timing couldn’t be better for him money-wise.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,893,981
Career Earnings: $19,305,421
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Sacramento
18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Probably hoping he can pull a Wesley Matthews and land a big contract following a season-ending injury.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2016/17 Earnings: $13,333,333
Career Earnings: $118,552,969
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg

Got in good shape and had an unexpectedly good season. Will play hard at both forward spots.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $16,952,806
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Washington
13.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Can shoot the hell out of the ball. Three-point sniper will get paid.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $3,573,020
Career Earnings: $10,276,530
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
Agent: Rich Paul
2016/17 Earnings: $3,046,299
Career Earnings: $8,962,299
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Indiana
10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Consumate pro who plays with effort. Shot better than 40 percent from three for the first time in his pro career this year.
Agent: Billy Ceisler
2016/17 Earnings: $4,583,450
Career Earnings: $29,682,806
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Orlando
9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg

His teams are typically better when he’s off the floor, which is kind of a head-scratcher for a player with such obvious talent.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $65,313,788
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Never met a shot he didn’t like and now he’s making those with more efficiency than ever before. Made 53.3 percent of his attempts this season. Still not a fan of the three.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $34,440,380
Small Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
9.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg

Has the talent and athleticism to succeed in the NBA. Still not making threes, though.
Agent: Aleksander Raskovic
2016/17 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $9,700,920
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota
11.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg

No active NBA player has played more regular season games without a playoffs appearance.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $3,149,524
Career Earnings: $14,201,561
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $14,321,725
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $18,679,554
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2016/17 Earnings: $6,508,351
Career Earnings: $29,274,473
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Hits three-pointers with good percentages. Other than that, doesn’t bring much to the table.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,227,286
Career Earnings: $8,614,890
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

As long as the three-point shots keep falling, there will be a spot for him in the NBA.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $4,837,500
Career Earnings: $82,850,676
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Houston
6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg

The super athletic Williams is too good to be in the D-League. Has yet to prove he belongs in the NBA.
Agent: Stephen Pina
2016/17 Earnings: $652,165
Career Earnings: $652,165
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Looked more than decent in his late-season audition with the Nets.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $3,333,333
Career Earnings: $7,174,002
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Detroit
4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

May have a place in the league as a three-point sniper.
Agent: David Bauman
2016/17 Earnings: $2,255,644
Career Earnings: $5,857,804
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
Agent: Chris Luchey
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $8,925,429
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

The three-point sniper and locker room leader has played with LeBron every year the last decade.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $25,835,635
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Orlando
1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg

Three-point shooting is his strength. Made only 31.3 percent of his attempts with Orlando.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $3,229,931
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Put up nice numbers as a late-season pickup for the Sixers.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $73,743
Career Earnings: $73,743
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
Agent: Marc Cornstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $77,053,906

