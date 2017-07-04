Otto Porter Jr. is potential replacement for Gordon Hayward for Jazz

After Gordon Hayward decided to sign with the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz are now linked to Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr.

The Utah Jazz have scheduled a meeting with Washington Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 4, 2017

Utah will meet with Porter after the Celtics snagged Hayward a four-year, $128 million deal.

The Kings offered Porter a max contract equivalent to approximately $106 million over four years. However, they will likely no longer have the cap room after signing George Hill and Zach Randolph.

Regardless, reports indicate the Wizards planned to match any offer Porter received (via ESPN):

Washington had been preparing that Otto Porter would receive a max offer sheet. The Andrew Nicholson trade at the deadline gave the Wizards some tax relief in case a team would sign Porter to a contract.

Washington is in a unique place considering a max deal would make the small forward the highest-paid player on the team. However, Utah will have the cap space after losing out on both Hayward and Hill during free agency.