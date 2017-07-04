Trending stories: Kevin Durant's contract, Bam Adebayo, Maradona on Ginobili and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Now Hiring: President, New York Knicks (No Experience Necessary) – via nytimes.com
July 03 10:53 PM
Celebrity status is a must; applicants must be adept at demoralizing young players. The candidate’s name should provide easy pun opportunities for the tabloids.
Melo open to Rockets, Cavs trade, sources say – via espn.com
July 03 01:02 AM
Carmelo Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN.
Millsap: Hawks never made contract offer – via myajc.com
July 03 01:32 PM
The decision was easy.
Exclusive: Warriors’ Kevin Durant is taking even less money than we all thought – via mercurynews.com
July 03 05:32 PM
The expectation was that Kevin Durant wouldn’t take just a 20 percent raise instead of the maximum salary he could get. But he might take even less than that.
Sources: Clippers discussing three-team trade to acquire Danilo Gallinari – via sports.yahoo.com
July 04 01:27 AM
In the trade’s latest form, the Hawks would receive guard Jamal Crawford, center Diamond Stone and a future first-round pick, and Paul Millsap could move to Denver from Atlanta via a sign-and-trade.
NBA two-way contracts FAQ – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
June 26 10:19 AM
Teams now have two additional roster spots, but their use is guarded with specific parameters under new two-way contracts.
Bam Adebayo with forceful statement in Heat summer loss – via sun-sentinel.com
July 03 07:08 PM
Bam Adebayo with strong effort for Miami Heat in Orlando Pro Summer League while playing third game in as many days.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo impresses with 29 points, 11 rebounds and a Eurostep versus Pacers – via miamiherald.com
July 03 08:07 PM
In his best summer league performance thus far, Adebayo went off for 29 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while Pacers first round pick TJ Leaf countered with 19 points, 10 rebounds and a steal in Indiana’s 86-83 victory over the Heat at Amway Center.
5 key financial details about why Kevin Durant took $6M less than expected in free agency – via ftw.usatoday.com
July 03 08:12 PM
Kevin Durant’s unique decision has caused some confusion.
NBA G League alums to watch at the Utah Summer League – via 2ways10days.com
July 03 09:12 AM
Offseason auditions are in full flex mode and many G League alums see summer league as their ticket to training camp
Wizards Tipoff podcast, Ep. 20 – Big week with Otto Porter and Jodie Meeks – via csnmidatlantic.com
July 03 09:04 PM
Chase Hughes, J. Michael and Chris Miller go in-depth on Paul George and Chris Paul. Plus, Garrett Temple joins the show.
Iguodala shares ‘a gem’ when it comes to gaining free-agent leverage – via csnbayarea.com
July 03 02:06 PM
Over the next three years, Andre Iguodala will reportedly make $48 million — fully guaranteed. How did he put himself in this position?
Diego Maradona believes Manu Ginobili will return to Spurs – via mysanantonio.com
July 03 03:24 PM
Manu Ginobili is reportedly still deliberating over his Spurs future, but Argentinean soccer icon Diego Maradona believes the decision has already been made. In Russia this past weekend for the Confederations Cup, Maradona told former NBA All-Star Andrei Kirilenko and throng of reporters that Ginobili, 39, hopes to play two more seasons with the Spurs before returning to Argentina, according to Clarin.com. […] he enjoyed a postseason resurgence and his value extends far beyond numbers.
Sources: Suns waiving Barbosa for cap space – via espn.com
July 03 05:13 PM
The Suns are waiving fan favorite Leandro Barbosa to get younger and gain financial flexibility, sources told ESPN.
