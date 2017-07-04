Trending stories: Kevin Durant's contract, Bam Adebayo, Maradona on Ginobili and more

Sources: Clippers discussing three-team trade to acquire Danilo Gallinari – via sports.yahoo.com July 04 01:27 AM In the trade’s latest form, the Hawks would receive guard Jamal Crawford, center Diamond Stone and a future first-round pick, and Paul Millsap could move to Denver from Atlanta via a sign-and-trade. Shares

Bam Adebayo with forceful statement in Heat summer loss – via sun-sentinel.com July 03 07:08 PM Bam Adebayo with strong effort for Miami Heat in Orlando Pro Summer League while playing third game in as many days.

Heat's Bam Adebayo impresses with 29 points, 11 rebounds and a Eurostep versus Pacers – via miamiherald.com July 03 08:07 PM In his best summer league performance thus far, Adebayo went off for 29 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while Pacers first round pick TJ Leaf countered with 19 points, 10 rebounds and a steal in Indiana's 86-83 victory over the Heat at Amway Center.

Diego Maradona believes Manu Ginobili will return to Spurs – via mysanantonio.com July 03 03:24 PM Manu Ginobili is reportedly still deliberating over his Spurs future, but Argentinean soccer icon Diego Maradona believes the decision has already been made. In Russia this past weekend for the Confederations Cup, Maradona told former NBA All-Star Andrei Kirilenko and throng of reporters that Ginobili, 39, hopes to play two more seasons with the Spurs before returning to Argentina, according to Clarin.com. […] he enjoyed a postseason resurgence and his value extends far beyond numbers.