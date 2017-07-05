Dion Waiters will re-sign with the Heat on 4-year, $52 million deal

The Miami Heat will re-sign Dion Waiters after missing out on former Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward, who signed with the Boston Celtics.
Earlier this offseason, Waiters declined a player option worth approximately $3.2 million, although he had indicated he may take a hometown discount of sorts to re-sign with the Heat,where he wanted to play next year (via Palm Beach Post):
“I think I’ll be back [with the Heat]. We just got to make it work and hopefully everything can come together full circle.”
One report estimated it would take between $8 million and $10 million per year to sign Waiters. However, the deal is worth $52 million over four years which equates to $13 million per season.
Waiters shot a career-high from three-point range last year. He also had a career-high in rebounds per game as well as assists per game and his 15.8 points per game were nearly identical to his career-high in 2013-14.
His meeting with the Lakers was just a phone call and the public interest from New York may have been more of a leverage play than anything else.
