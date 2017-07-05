DunkWire

Nick Young will sign one-year, $5.2 million deal with Warriors

Nick Young will sign one-year, $5.2 million deal with Warriors

DunkWire

Nick Young will sign one-year, $5.2 million deal with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will sign former Los Angeles Lakers guard and California native Nick Young to a one-year, $5.2 million deal.

Young reportedly also received an offer from the Timberwolves, speculated to be worth $4.3 million each season for two years. Young and the Pelicans had mutual interest; he was also potentially interested in joining the Thunder.

While New Orleans would have offered more playing time, a chance to win a ring was considered a “big” factor for Young. After starting career-high 60 games for the Lakers last season, he will play a much different role with the Warriors.

During the 2016-17 season, Young averaged 13.2 ppg with 40.4 three-point percentage. Steve Kerr and players on Golden State, including Draymond Green, recruited Young to the team.

, , , DunkWire

, , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More DunkWire
Home