Nick Young will sign one-year, $5.2 million deal with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will sign former Los Angeles Lakers guard and California native Nick Young to a one-year, $5.2 million deal.

Free agent guard Nick Young has agreed to a one-year, $5.2M deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Young reportedly also received an offer from the Timberwolves, speculated to be worth $4.3 million each season for two years. Young and the Pelicans had mutual interest; he was also potentially interested in joining the Thunder.

While New Orleans would have offered more playing time, a chance to win a ring was considered a “big” factor for Young. After starting career-high 60 games for the Lakers last season, he will play a much different role with the Warriors.

During the 2016-17 season, Young averaged 13.2 ppg with 40.4 three-point percentage. Steve Kerr and players on Golden State, including Draymond Green, recruited Young to the team.

Confirmed. Agent Mark Bartelstein noted Golden State's obvious success and culture. Noted that Steve Kerr & players recruited Young as well https://t.co/kCpgLOYYek — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 5, 2017