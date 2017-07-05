On All-NBA Teams, West has flat out demolished the East the last two decades

The Western Conference has had more players make one of the All-NBA Teams than the Eastern Conference each of the past 19 seasons.

During this 19-year span, the total is 184 players from the West and 101 from the East for nearly a two-thirds majority. In fact, the last time the East had more members of All-NBA Teams than the West, Michael Jordan and Rod Strickland were still around and dominating. (Also, recent All-NBAer Giannis Antetokounmpo was just three years old).

With three All-Stars from last season moving West, as opposed to just one moving East, it doesn’t look like the trend will change during the upcoming year.

This has caused players from around the league to speculate about how many snubs the Western Conference All-Star team will have for the 2017-18 team.