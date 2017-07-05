Ranking the top 10 worst trades in sports history

To celebrate the flurry of NBA transactions happening right now, let’s take a look back at the top 10 worst trades in sports history.

10. Pacers unload Paul George

The Pacers were determined to get something in return for Paul George last month. Still, the players that the Thunder sent to Indiana—Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis—don’t seem to be close to an equal exchange for the four-time All-Star, even if he has an expiring contract.

9. Nets mortgage the future for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett

When it happened in 2013, the Nets’ acquisition of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Jason Terry looked like a bold move. It soon became clear that it was a colossal blunder. Most notably, Brooklyn sent the Celtics three first-round picks (2014, ’16, ’18) and the right to swap first-rounders in 2017. Since then, the two franchises have gone in opposite directions.