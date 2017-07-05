Trending stories: Gordon Hayward a Celtic, Otto Porter and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 04 09:32 PM
The Jazz lost their cornerstone player, and the Heat lost a chance to sign a star small forward. What should each team do now?

July 04 01:29 PM
Hill had significant interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

July 04 02:02 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of every major and minor deal from Day 4. Which players will provide good value, and which will not?

July 04 09:25 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — When Brad Stevens was an assistant coach at Butler University, he began recruiting a scrawny tennis player from nearby Brownsburg (Ind.) High School named Gordon Hayward.

July 04 10:09 PM
The Washington Wizards will have until July 8 to decide whether to the match the offer sheet.

July 04 08:04 PM
Utah Jazz All-Star free agent Gordon Hayward has agreed to a four-year, $128 million maximum contract to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources told The Vertical.

July 04 11:55 AM
Jonathan Isaac has a hip injury and will miss the Magic’s final two summer league games

July 04 11:07 AM
Durant’s decision saved his franchise owners money, but the whole point of free agency is that it provides him the choice to make that call himself.

July 05 12:07 AM
Is Danilo Gallinari a good fit with Blake Griffin? Did the Hawks and Nuggets get a good return? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

July 04 11:49 PM
JUL 4, 2017 – On Sunday, Patrick Patterson agreed to join the Thunder, committing to a contract he can sign after the NBA’s moratorium lifts on Thursday. Some fun facts about OKC’s newest acquisition.

July 04 01:56 PM
Kings were looking for veteran leadership and find it with two free agents.

July 04 08:51 PM
If Casspi can rebound, stay healthy, and shoot near his career average from beyond the arc, he could be a useful addition in the Warriors offense.

