Trending stories: Gordon Hayward a Celtic, Otto Porter and more

What’s next for Jazz, Heat without Gordon Hayward? – via espn.com
July 04 09:32 PM
The Jazz lost their cornerstone player, and the Heat lost a chance to sign a star small forward. What should each team do now?
Sources: George Hill agrees to three-year, $57M deal with Kings – via sports.yahoo.com
July 04 01:29 PM
Hill had significant interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.
NBA free agency Day 4: Best, worst deals – via espn.com
July 04 02:02 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of every major and minor deal from Day 4. Which players will provide good value, and which will not?
Gordon Hayward chooses Celtics – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
July 04 09:25 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — When Brad Stevens was an assistant coach at Butler University, he began recruiting a scrawny tennis player from nearby Brownsburg (Ind.) High School named Gordon Hayward.
Sources: Restricted free agent Otto Porter agrees to offer sheet with Nets – via sports.yahoo.com
July 04 10:09 PM
The Washington Wizards will have until July 8 to decide whether to the match the offer sheet.
Sources: Gordon Hayward agrees to $128M deal with Celtics – via sports.yahoo.com
July 04 08:04 PM
Utah Jazz All-Star free agent Gordon Hayward has agreed to a four-year, $128 million maximum contract to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources told The Vertical.
Jonathan Isaac will sit out Magic’s final 2 summer league games – via orlandosentinel.com
July 04 11:55 AM
Jonathan Isaac has a hip injury and will miss the Magic’s final two summer league games
Kevin Durant’s discount is another form of player power – via sbnation.com
July 04 11:07 AM
Durant’s decision saved his franchise owners money, but the whole point of free agency is that it provides him the choice to make that call himself.
Trade grades: Judging all three teams in Gallinari deal – via espn.com
July 05 12:07 AM
Is Danilo Gallinari a good fit with Blake Griffin? Did the Hawks and Nuggets get a good return? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Get to know Patrick Patterson, the newest Thunder forward – via newsok.com
July 04 11:49 PM
JUL 4, 2017 – On Sunday, Patrick Patterson agreed to join the Thunder, committing to a contract he can sign after the NBA’s moratorium lifts on Thursday. Some fun facts about OKC’s newest acquisition.
Kings reach deals with George Hill and Zach Randolph – via sacbee.com
July 04 01:56 PM
Kings were looking for veteran leadership and find it with two free agents.
Omri Casspi agrees to one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors – via nba.nbcsports.com
July 04 08:51 PM
If Casspi can rebound, stay healthy, and shoot near his career average from beyond the arc, he could be a useful addition in the Warriors offense.
