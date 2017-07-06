Dirk Nowitzki expected to sign very cheap 2-year, $10 million deal

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to re-sign veteran star Dirk Nowitzki on an incredibly favorable two-year, $10 million deal.

Sources: The Mavs are in the process of finalizing a two-year, $10 million deal with Dirk Nowitzki. The second season will be a team option. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 6, 2017

Earlier this offseason, Nowitzki opted out of his $25 million contract to sign a new deal with the team.

The Mavericks intended to do what Nowitzki wanted during free agency (via ESPN):

The Mavericks’ plan, according to one source, is to do “what Dirk wants.” Nowitzki turned 39 last week and is poised to tie Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for the longest run in league history — 20 seasons — playing for only one team.

If reports are consistent, this means Nowitzki wanted to sign the cheap deal to help the franchise. The selfless decision will help Dallas compete and sign more talent around him.

Earlier this offseason, Nowitzki said he hopes to play “a couple” more seasons.