Knicks interested in Rajon Rondo, Marcus Smart to replace Derrick Rose

The New York Knicks drafted 19-year-old French point guard Frank Ntilikina. But there’s no promise he will be a starter next season.

The Celtics have contacted teams about trading Marcus Smart to make room for free agency signing Gordon Hayward. According to reports, the Knicks are one of the teams to reach out about Smart.

Meanwhile, Smart is not the only point guard the front office has on their radar. Former Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo may be of interest as well. Smart and Rondo were teammates for the Celtics during the 2014-15 season.

New York Knicks have spoken with free agent point guard Rajon Rondo, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 5, 2017

Ian Begley wrote about the current state of the franchise in New York (via ESPN):

People in touch with the New York Knicks this week came away with the impression that the team has two distinct short-term goals: to find a suitable trade for Carmelo Anthony and to find a veteran point guard to help mentor rookie Frank Ntilikina.

If the Knicks are looking for a “mentor” then it seems more likely they make a move for Rondo than 23-year-old Smart. Shelvin Mack from the Jazz could also be a consideration.

While the franchise has not ruled out bringing back Derrick Rose, the point guard is considered a “top” target for the Clippers. Rose has also met with Milwaukee about playing for the Bucks.