Trending stories: Gordon Hayward's side of the story, Milos Teodosic and more

Agent tells Gordon Hayward’s side of the story from a wild day – via deseretnews.com
July 05 03:09 PM
Agent Mark Bartelstein insists Hayward didn’t know his decision when news broke about him heading to Boston on Tuesday.
Jefferson puts off retirement to stick with Cavs – via espn.com
July 05 05:51 PM
Richard Jefferson, 37, says he’s not retiring and that he will be back with the Cavaliers this coming season.
Gordon Hayward Is Exactly What The Celtics Needed – via fivethirtyeight.com
July 05 10:48 AM
In case you forgot, the Boston Celtics had an impressive season in which they locked up the East’s No. 1 seed and then won two playoff rounds. This all happened…
Bulpett: Danny Ainge working to clear cap space for Gordon Hayward – via bostonherald.com
July 06 12:33 AM
SALT LAKE CITY — The Celtics were working hard to make a trade last night, and it’s all but certain they’ll be parting company with a rotation player.The move is necessary for the club to free up salary cap space to get Gordon Hayward at or close to the $29,700,000 maximum contract for which he is eligible.According to league sources familiar with the Celts’ negotiations, at least one from a group of Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart and Jae Crowder will be on the move.
Will Tatum and Brown be ready to help Celtics contend? – via espn.com
July 05 11:14 PM
Even after getting Gordon Hayward, the Celtics will likely need contributions from young wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Kevin Pelton scouts their performances so far in summer league.
Source: Jazz open to sign-and-trade with Celtics … but Hayward must agree to it first – via sltrib.com
July 05 07:58 PM
The Utah Jazz are willing to engage in talks on a Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics, league sources told the Tribune on Wednesday evening, on one condition: Hayward, who committed to signing …
Teodosic negotiating a three-year deal with Clippers – via eurohoops.net
July 05 12:44 PM
Gordon Hayward never got to fully enjoy Jazz revival – via espn.com
July 05 10:30 AM
Coming off a 51-win season, Utah believed it was headed to something special with its All-Star forward. But Gordon Hayward’s departure is a serious setback.
Gordon Hayward declares his independence from Utah – via deseretnews.com
July 05 12:35 AM
After a wild day of reports and confusion, the longtime Jazz player announces in a blog post that he will sign with the Boston Celtics.
How Danny Ainge brought the Celtics here – via sbnation.com
July 05 08:23 AM
By using all three avenues of adding talent, Boston has built a competitive roster that still has some upside.
Perspective – via washingtonpost.com
July 05 06:46 PM
Forward isn’t a start at this point, but he has shown more than enough to warrant matching his max offer.
July 06 12:08 AM
Golden 1 Center is hosting a watch party for the Kings’ Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Admission is free with a mobile ticket.
Reaction: Spurs capture first Summer League win; beat Celtics – via mysanantonio.com
July 05 11:55 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – With a defender in his face, Bryn Forbes took a few dribbles and converted a step-back jumper early in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics. Forbes scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the first quarter to help the Spurs capture their first win the Utah Summer League – an 81-70 victory over the Boston Celtics at the Jon M. Huntsman Center …
NBA free agency Day 5: How Nick Young helps Warriors repeat – via espn.com
July 05 03:33 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of every major and minor deal from Day 5. First up: The champs bring in more firepower.
