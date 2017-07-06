USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Gordon Hayward's side of the story, Milos Teodosic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 05 03:09 PM
Agent Mark Bartelstein insists Hayward didn’t know his decision when news broke about him heading to Boston on Tuesday.

July 05 05:51 PM
Richard Jefferson, 37, says he’s not retiring and that he will be back with the Cavaliers this coming season.

July 05 10:48 AM
In case you forgot, the Boston Celtics had an impressive season in which they locked up the East’s No. 1 seed and then won two playoff rounds. This all happened…

July 06 12:33 AM
SALT LAKE CITY — The Celtics were working hard to make a trade last night, and it’s all but certain they’ll be parting company with a rotation player.The move is necessary for the club to free up salary cap space to get Gordon Hayward at or close to the $29,700,000 maximum contract for which he is eligible.According to league sources familiar with the Celts’ negotiations, at least one from a group of Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart and Jae Crowder will be on the move.

July 05 11:14 PM
Even after getting Gordon Hayward, the Celtics will likely need contributions from young wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Kevin Pelton scouts their performances so far in summer league.

July 05 07:58 PM
The Utah Jazz are willing to engage in talks on a Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics, league sources told the Tribune on Wednesday evening, on one condition: Hayward, who committed to signing …

July 05 12:44 PM

July 05 10:30 AM
Coming off a 51-win season, Utah believed it was headed to something special with its All-Star forward. But Gordon Hayward’s departure is a serious setback.

July 05 12:35 AM
After a wild day of reports and confusion, the longtime Jazz player announces in a blog post that he will sign with the Boston Celtics.

July 05 08:23 AM
By using all three avenues of adding talent, Boston has built a competitive roster that still has some upside.

Perspective – via washingtonpost.com

July 05 06:46 PM
Forward isn’t a start at this point, but he has shown more than enough to warrant matching his max offer.

July 06 12:08 AM
Golden 1 Center is hosting a watch party for the Kings’ Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Admission is free with a mobile ticket.

July 05 11:55 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – With a defender in his face, Bryn Forbes took a few dribbles and converted a step-back jumper early in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics. Forbes scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the first quarter to help the Spurs capture their first win the Utah Summer League – an 81-70 victory over the Boston Celtics at the Jon M. Huntsman Center …

July 05 03:33 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of every major and minor deal from Day 5. First up: The champs bring in more firepower.

