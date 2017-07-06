Grizzlies retire first number in team history to honor Zach Randolph

The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to retire No. 50 after former power forward Zach Randolph chose to sign with the Sacramento Kings.

Their former big man is the franchise’s all-time leader in both field goals and rebounds. He will now be immortalized in the team’s history as the first player to have his number retired.

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace and president of business operations Jason Wexler spoke about the decision (via NBA.com):

While there will be a time and place to recognize your lasting impact in Memphis, starting today, as stated earlier by Controlling Owner, Robert Pera, number 50 will never be worn by any other member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Randolph played seven seasons for Memphis before signing with Sacramento during the recent offseason period and currently brag the third-longest active postseason streak in the league.

He also generated interest from the Cavaliers and Warriors, the NBA’s conference championships from last season, before signing with the Kings.

The Clippers and Raptors are now the only teams without a number retired.