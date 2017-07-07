Cavaliers, Lakers among favorites to sign Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks but the Hawks bought out his contract. What’s next for him?

NBA.com’s David Aldridge reports the Cavaliers, Wizards, Timberwolves and the Lakers are the top teams in pursuit of Crawford. Our own Alex Kennedy adds the Celtics to the list.

Following official buyout this afternoon from Hawks, Cleveland, Minnesota, Washington and the Lakers top teams in pursuit of Jamal Crawford. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 7, 2017

Crawford was expected to have “strong interest” in playing in Los Angeles. His family is based in Los Angeles and has a “solid relationship” with Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball and the interest is considered mutual.

But USA TODAY’s Sam Amick thinks Los Angeles is “behind the pack” compared to the other teams listed above. Perhaps this is because Crawford is currently projected more likely to play for a contender next season.

Jamal Crawford got buyout from Atlanta Hawks, per souce, but appears he'll go to contender and probably not the Lakers. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 7, 2017

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne indicated Crawford “considered ring chasing” last season so it’s not a surprise to see him have a similar mentality this year.

Cavaliers star LeBron James has spoken to Crawford about joining forces next season (via Cleveland.com):

The most Cleveland could pay Crawford is the taxpayer’s mid-level exception to the salary cap (worth $5.2 million), but after conversing with James, Crawford is highly interested in joining the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs.

Another source called the NBA veteran “Cleveland’s to lose” since he became an unrestricted free agent.

We listed other teams around the league who could pursue Crawford earlier this week.