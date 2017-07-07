Marcus Smart is now the longest-tenured player on the Celtics

After the Boston Celtics traded Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons, 23-year-old Marcus Smart became the team’s longest-tenured player.

Wow, as it stands, the most tenured Celtic is now 23-year-old Marcus Smart. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 7, 2017

Smart was drafted by the Celtics with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Before today, the longest-tenured player on the team was Bradley. He had been with Boston since he was drafted in 2010.

Celtics GM Danny Ainge spoke about Bradley earlier today (via Boston Globe):

“I love the kid. This is not fun. I think everybody knows Avery has been one of my favorites.”

Other players who were the longest-tenured player on their team who have left this offseason include Brook Lopez (joined Nets in 2008), Gordon Hayward (joined Jazz in 2010), Paul George (joined Pacers in 2010), Nikola Pekovic (joined Timberwolves in 2011), Danilo Gallinari (joined Nuggets in 2011) and Nick Young (joined Lakers in 2013).

Bradley’s departure also means only one player from the first-round of the 2010 NBA Draft is still with the team he was selected to as a rookie.