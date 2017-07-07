USA Today Sports

Nets forward Trevor Booker on Otto Porter, D'Angelo Russell, Brook Lopez, free agency moves and more

Podcast

On the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker. They discuss…

0:40: Otto Porter signing an offer sheet with the Nets.

2:00: His free agency pitch about the Nets.

3:00: Rivalry with the New York Knicks.

4:00: Sean Marks‘ strategy of pursuing restricted free agents.

5:30: D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov joining the team.

6:50: Russell’s potential and whether he can become a star for the Nets.

8:00: Losing Brook Lopez and what it was like having him as a teammate.

10:00: Developing a winning culture.

11:00: Being in the East with so many star players now in the West.

12:55: Gordon Hayward joining the Boston Celtics.

16:10: The gap between the Golden State Warriors and other contenders.

18:20: The Houston Rockets’ new backcourt of Chris Paul and James Harden.

20:30: The improved Minnesota Timberwolves.

22:20: How much Paul George improves the Oklahoma City Thunder and whether he’ll stay.

23:30: Markelle Fultz and the up-and-coming Philadelphia 76ers.

26:00: If he’d be open to returning to the Utah Jazz.

27:00: How head coach Kenny Atkinson has emulated the San Antonio Spurs.

30:00: Living in Brooklyn (and other fan questions).

