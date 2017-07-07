USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Zach Randolph, conference disparity and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 06 12:15 PM
Read the open letter from the Memphis Grizzlies to Zach Randolph and Grizz Nation.

July 06 09:36 AM
As All-Stars move to the West, Tom Haberstroh looks at the imbalance of the NBA’s top talent.

July 06 09:00 AM
TORONTO, ON – (July 6, 2017) – The Toronto Raptors and Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (“Sun Life”) have proudly expanded their long-standing partnership to feature a prominent program in support of diabetes awareness and prevention, and beginning in the 2017-18 season, include the first jersey patch partnership in the team’s history.

July 07 12:13 AM
Restricted Hawks free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. has signed a four-year, $71 million offer sheet with the Knicks, league sources told ESPN.

July 06 04:27 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of every major and minor deal from Day 6. First up: The Mavs bring back Dirk on a two-year deal.

July 06 11:30 PM
Hardaway’s offer sheet was delivered to the Hawks on Thursday night, and Atlanta now has two days to match the contract or allow Hardaway to join the Knicks.
July 05 01:11 PM
In 2014, Charlotte tried to lure forward Gordon Hayward from Utah, which chose to match the Hornets’ $63 million offer sheet. Now he’s Boston-bound.

SPURS SIGN RUDY GAY – via nba.com

July 06 08:46 PM
SAN ANTONIO (July 6, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Rudy Gay. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Gay, 6-8/230, holds career averages of 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.34 steals in 35.6 minutes while shooting .452 from the field and .345 from three-point range in 753 total appearances. He is one of four players in the NBA to average at least 15.0 points and 5 …

July 06 09:51 PM
The Sacramento Kings and Vince Carter agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Spurs take their shot with Rudy Gay – via expressnews.com

July 07 12:29 AM
For the better part of two weeks, the Spurs watched as a handful of NBA All-Stars changed addresses, both before and after the start of free agency. The Spurs will be the fourth NBA team in 14 seasons for Gay, who turns 31 in August. In an offseason in which four 2017 All-Stars have changed teams — and the champion Golden State Warriors remained intact — Gay’s addition to the 61-win Spurs perhaps doesn’t quite move the NBA needle the way, say, Chris Paul’s trade to Houston does …

June 26 10:19 AM
Teams now have two additional roster spots, but their use is guarded with specific parameters under new two-way contracts.

July 06 11:05 PM
Johnson was crucial to Miami’s late-season push for the playoffs.

July 06 10:56 PM
The theme was easy to spot.

July 06 05:40 PM
The rookie will sit out Thursday’s game in Utah and resume against the Warriors Saturday.

