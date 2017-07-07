Trending stories: Zach Randolph, conference disparity and more

Sources: Tim Hardaway Jr. signs $71M-plus offer sheet with Knicks – via sports.yahoo.com July 06 11:30 PM Hardaway’s offer sheet was delivered to the Hawks on Thursday night, and Atlanta now has two days to match the contract or allow Hardaway to join the Knicks.

SPURS SIGN RUDY GAY – via nba.com July 06 08:46 PM SAN ANTONIO (July 6, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Rudy Gay. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Gay, 6-8/230, holds career averages of 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.34 steals in 35.6 minutes while shooting .452 from the field and .345 from three-point range in 753 total appearances. He is one of four players in the NBA to average at least 15.0 points and 5 … Shares