Knicks 'don't imagine a scenario' with Carmelo Anthony next season

With news of the New York Knicks signing restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr., more Carmelo Anthony speculation began to resurface.

NYK still wants to deal Melo. They don't imagine a scenario where Hardaway Jr. is sharing the floor w/Melo to start the season, per @wojespn https://t.co/xczj27xMol — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 8, 2017

The Knicks gave Hardaway Jr. a contract worth $71 million over four years. Adrian Wojnarowski speculated what this could mean for Anthony in New York (via ESPN):

The Knicks’ acquisition of Hardaway Jr., to the staggering deal is expected to trigger a renewed willingness to work with the Houston Rockets on trade scenarios to unload Carmelo Anthony, league sources told ESPN.

According to recent reports, Anthony is willing to lift his no-trade clause if he is moved to the Rockets to play alongside Chris Paul and James Harden.

Early indication was the Knicks front office delayed their decisions in free agency based on whether or not they could trade Anthony. But the big move for Hardaway Jr. could mean a trade is coming soon.

However, New York is considered reluctant to trade for Houston’s Ryan Anderson so another deal would have to materialize for Anthony to end up playing for the Rockets.