Trending stories: East is bad, Lonzo Ball, McCollum brothers and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 07 09:41 AM
The first week of free agency has given us plenty of fireworks. Zach Lowe looks at the NBA’s new landscape.

July 06 09:36 AM
As All-Stars move to the West, Tom Haberstroh looks at the imbalance of the NBA’s top talent.

July 07 02:18 PM
The Eastern Conference has had a rough offseason that has pretty much maintained a trend of imbalance that has been the norm in the NBA for quite some time.

July 07 01:57 AM
Sacramento Kings GM Vlade Divac acquires Zach Randolph, George Hill, Vince Carter to teach the young players – and for a reasonable price and commitment.

July 07 01:25 PM
Boston made another big move, dealing Avery Bradley to Detroit for Marcus Morris. Did they get enough? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

Spurs take their shot with Rudy Gay – via expressnews.com

July 07 12:29 AM
For the better part of two weeks, the Spurs watched as a handful of NBA All-Stars changed addresses, both before and after the start of free agency. The Spurs will be the fourth NBA team in 14 seasons for Gay, who turns 31 in August. In an offseason in which four 2017 All-Stars have changed teams — and the champion Golden State Warriors remained intact — Gay’s addition to the 61-win Spurs perhaps doesn’t quite move the NBA needle the way, say, Chris Paul’s trade to Houston does …

VIDEO: Lonzo Ball On Tough Summer Debut – via basketballinsiders.com

July 08 12:07 AM
Laker rookie Lonzo Ball talks about his struggles in his first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas and adjusting to new teammates.

July 08 02:17 AM
The No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers hits just 2 of 15 shots, including 1 for 11 from three-point range, in a summer league loss to the Clippers.

July 08 02:55 AM
The Sacramento Kings dropped their summer league opener on Friday, July 7, 2017, but De’Aaron Fox, Georgios Papagiannis and Justin Jackson stood out.

July 08 12:52 AM
The good? His passing, as expected. The bad? Getting to the rim. The ugly? Those 10 missed 3-pointers. But one game shouldn’t sour Lakers fans on the potential of the No. 2 pick, writes Kevin Pelton.

July 07 11:40 PM
He did some things well — he can pass the rock — but his shot and defense were off.

July 07 09:24 PM
The McCollum brothers have proved a lot of people wrong together.

July 07 09:40 PM
In addition to bringing back leading three-point shooter Wayne Ellington, 29, the Heat announced the signings of former Celtics 7-footer Kelly Olynyk and the re-signing of forward James Johnson and guard Dion Waiters, two integral parts to last season’s 30-11 finish over the second-half of the season.

LaVar Ball says – via espn.com

July 07 10:08 PM
July 07 09:30 PM
