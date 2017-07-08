Trending stories: East is bad, Lonzo Ball, McCollum brothers and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lowe: Winners and losers from NBA’s stunning free agency – via espn.com
July 07 09:41 AM
The first week of free agency has given us plenty of fireworks. Zach Lowe looks at the NBA’s new landscape.
West has two NBA All-Star teams better than East’s best – via espn.com
July 06 09:36 AM
As All-Stars move to the West, Tom Haberstroh looks at the imbalance of the NBA’s top talent.
Why the East remains the participation-trophy half of the NBA – via sports.yahoo.com
July 07 02:18 PM
The Eastern Conference has had a rough offseason that has pretty much maintained a trend of imbalance that has been the norm in the NBA for quite some time.
Randolph brings grit to Sacramento that Memphis loved. ‘You still can’t cross him.’ – via sacbee.com
July 07 01:57 AM
Sacramento Kings GM Vlade Divac acquires Zach Randolph, George Hill, Vince Carter to teach the young players – and for a reasonable price and commitment.
July 07 01:25 PM
Boston made another big move, dealing Avery Bradley to Detroit for Marcus Morris. Did they get enough? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Spurs take their shot with Rudy Gay – via expressnews.com
July 07 12:29 AM
For the better part of two weeks, the Spurs watched as a handful of NBA All-Stars changed addresses, both before and after the start of free agency. The Spurs will be the fourth NBA team in 14 seasons for Gay, who turns 31 in August. In an offseason in which four 2017 All-Stars have changed teams — and the champion Golden State Warriors remained intact — Gay’s addition to the 61-win Spurs perhaps doesn’t quite move the NBA needle the way, say, Chris Paul’s trade to Houston does …
VIDEO: Lonzo Ball On Tough Summer Debut – via basketballinsiders.com
July 08 12:07 AM
Laker rookie Lonzo Ball talks about his struggles in his first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas and adjusting to new teammates.
The spotlight burns bright as Lonzo Ball has a rough go of it in his professional debut – via washingtonpost.com
July 08 02:17 AM
The No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers hits just 2 of 15 shots, including 1 for 11 from three-point range, in a summer league loss to the Clippers.
Papagiannis gets physical, Fox can fly, no rushing Giles in Kings summer league debut – via sacbee.com
July 08 02:55 AM
The Sacramento Kings dropped their summer league opener on Friday, July 7, 2017, but De’Aaron Fox, Georgios Papagiannis and Justin Jackson stood out.
Scouting Lonzo Ball’s nightmarish summer league debut – via espn.com
July 08 12:52 AM
The good? His passing, as expected. The bad? Getting to the rim. The ugly? Those 10 missed 3-pointers. But one game shouldn’t sour Lakers fans on the potential of the No. 2 pick, writes Kevin Pelton.
Lakers Lonzo Ball era begins… and he looks every bit the rookie – via nba.nbcsports.com
July 07 11:40 PM
He did some things well — he can pass the rock — but his shot and defense were off.
C.J. and Errick McCollum show the power of brotherhood in rising up in the basketball world – via ftw.usatoday.com
July 07 09:24 PM
The McCollum brothers have proved a lot of people wrong together.
Heat solve salary cap math, bring back Ellington on day JJ, Waiters, Olynyk sign hefty deals – via miamiherald.com
July 07 09:40 PM
In addition to bringing back leading three-point shooter Wayne Ellington, 29, the Heat announced the signings of former Celtics 7-footer Kelly Olynyk and the re-signing of forward James Johnson and guard Dion Waiters, two integral parts to last season’s 30-11 finish over the second-half of the season.
LaVar Ball says
July 07 10:08 PM
The Lonzo Ball era has officially begun. – via espn.com
July 07 09:30 PM
