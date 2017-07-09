USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Centers

Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Dallas
8.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Defense-oriented big man with a lot of upside and some red flags.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $4,384,490
Career Earnings: $14,329,730
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Denver
10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg

The Nuggets gave up Jusuf Nurkic to acquire him. Hard to picture them letting him go.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,328,530
Career Earnings: $6,399,770
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: San Antonio
5.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Another great pickup by the Spurs. Quite a defensive presence for them.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2016/17 Earnings: $2,898,000
Career Earnings: $4,661,760
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Detroit
4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2016/17 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,267,042
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Out of nowhere, he put together a great season as a bit player with the Warriors. Fits in really well there.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $53,626,895
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Cleveland
2.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches. Gets injured a lot.
Agent: David Bauman
2016/17 Earnings: $11,410,378
Career Earnings: $116,675,661
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Became a solid rotation player for a pretty decent team in Miami. Will not have to do the minimum contract thing again.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,821,912
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2016/17 Earnings: $4,823,621
Career Earnings: $15,773,381
Center / 6-10 / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
12.1 ppg, 7,7 rpg, 2.1 bpg

Comes off a very strong season in which he was named MVP of the Euroleague Final Four.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2016/17 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $15,335,512
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Last team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg

The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $70,684,162
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Last team: LA Clippers
8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg

He has cut down on the long twos to take more threes… with some success: 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $24,272,206
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Boston
3.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Good touch around the rim. Barely played for the Celtics last season after signing a quite rich deal.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,517,295
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,250,000
Career Earnings: $47,016,000
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Chicago
5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Has not been able to establish himself as a key rotation player anywhere yet. He’s 25, though, so probably getting another chance.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $1,709,719
Career Earnings: $5,209,719
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland

Has missed two entire seasons in five years due to injury. That will scare a lot of teams away.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $12,609,508
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Utah
2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Big man in the middle. Opponents improved their offensive rating 6.3 points with him on the floor, though.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg

The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $10,851,659
Career Earnings: $83,080,627
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $5,207,722
Career Earnings: $21,712,277
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

A bit player in San Antonio.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $663,810
Career Earnings: $23,377,987
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Orlando
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Will probably play more in the D-League than in the NBA for the second season in a row.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2016/17 Earnings: $950,000
Career Earnings: $950,000

