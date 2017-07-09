NBA Free Agency 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Nerlens Noel
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Dallas
8.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Defense-oriented big man with a lot of upside and some red flags.
|
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Denver
10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg
|
The Nuggets gave up Jusuf Nurkic to acquire him. Hard to picture them letting him go.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: San Antonio
5.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Another great pickup by the Spurs. Quite a defensive presence for them.
|
4. Aron Baynes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Detroit
4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
|
5. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
Out of nowhere, he put together a great season as a bit player with the Warriors. Fits in really well there.
|
6. Andrew Bogut
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Cleveland
2.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
|
Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches. Gets injured a lot.
|
7. Willie Reed
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Became a solid rotation player for a pretty decent team in Miami. Will not have to do the minimum contract thing again.
|
8. Alex Len
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
|
9. Ekpe Udoh
Center / 6-10 / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
12.1 ppg, 7,7 rpg, 2.1 bpg
|
Comes off a very strong season in which he was named MVP of the Euroleague Final Four.
|
10. Roy Hibbert
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Last team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Last team: LA Clippers
8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
He has cut down on the long twos to take more threes… with some success: 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
|
12. Tyler Zeller
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Boston
3.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg
|
Good touch around the rim. Barely played for the Celtics last season after signing a quite rich deal.
|
13. Tiago Splitter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Chicago
5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Has not been able to establish himself as a key rotation player anywhere yet. He’s 25, though, so probably getting another chance.
|
15. Festus Ezeli
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland
–
|
Has missed two entire seasons in five years due to injury. That will scare a lot of teams away.
|
16. Jeff Withey
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Utah
2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
|
Big man in the middle. Opponents improved their offensive rating 6.3 points with him on the floor, though.
|
17. Anderson Varejao
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg
|
The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
|
18. Larry Sanders
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
|
The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
|
19. Joel Anthony
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
|
A bit player in San Antonio.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Orlando
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Will probably play more in the D-League than in the NBA for the second season in a row.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Andrew Bogut, Greg Monroe, Nerlens Noel, Rudy Gobert, Steven Adams, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz
Comments