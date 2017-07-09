NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York
18.0 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg
|
His play was solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
|
2. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Chicago
7.8 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 rpg
|
Had an up-and-down year with the Bulls. Playoff performance should help his stock.
|
3. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Sacramento
9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg
|
Had a bounce-back year on the court with the Kings. Off-the-court issues may scare teams away, though.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg
|
Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
7.1 ppg, 4.9 apg
|
A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Charlotte
6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Missed the final part of the season due to injury. Didn’t distinguish himself with his play this year. The Hornets’ offensive rating dropped 6.2 points with him on the court.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Philadelphia
7.8 ppg, 5.1 apg
|
Super flashy playmaker. His jumper did not fall at a good rate in his return to the NBA.
|
8. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg
|
The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
|
9. Tyler Ennis
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: LA Lakers
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg
|
Helped himself with productive play late in the season when the Lakers were in full-tank mode.
|
10. Beno Udrih
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg
|
Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
|
11. Trey Burke
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg
|
He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
|
12. Isaiah Canaan
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Chicago
4.6 ppg, 0.9 apg
|
Mostly known as a three-point shooter. Has made 36.8 percent of his attempts in the NBA.
|
13. Norris Cole
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Oklahoma City
3.3 ppg, 1.1 apg
|
Spent much of the season in China, then signed with the Thunder, where he shot the ball very poorly.
|
14. Greivis Vasquez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
|
Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
|
15. Toney Douglas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
|
16. Brian Roberts
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Charlotte
3.5 ppg, 1.3 apg
|
Has been mostly a third-string point guard in his years in the NBA. Could be hard for him to land a guaranteed deal.
|
17. Ronnie Price
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg
|
We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
|
18. Bobby Brown
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Houston
2.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg
|
Has been a star player overseas. Very little burn in the NBA.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Chris Paul, Dennis Schroeder, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors
Comments