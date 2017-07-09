NBA Free Agency 2017: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
2. CJ Miles
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Indiana
10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Consumate pro who plays with effort. Shot better than 40 percent from three for the first time in his pro career this year.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Never met a shot he didn’t like and now he’s making those with more efficiency than ever before. Made 53.3 percent of his attempts this season. Still not a fan of the three.
4. Jan Vesely
Small Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
9.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg
Has the talent and athleticism to succeed in the NBA. Still not making threes, though.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
6. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
7. Matt Barnes
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
8. Luke Babbitt
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Hits three-pointers with good percentages. Other than that, doesn’t bring much to the table.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
As long as the three-point shots keep falling, there will be a spot for him in the NBA.
10. Troy Williams
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Houston
6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
The super athletic Williams is too good to be in the D-League. Has yet to prove he belongs in the NBA.
11. KJ McDaniels
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Looked more than decent in his late-season audition with the Nets.
12. Reggie Bullock
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Detroit
4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
May have a place in the league as a three-point sniper.
13. Alan Anderson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
14. James Jones
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
The three-point sniper and locker room leader has played with LeBron every year the last decade.
15. Damjan Rudez
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Orlando
1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg
Three-point shooting is his strength. Made only 31.3 percent of his attempts with Orlando.
16. Alex Poythress
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Put up nice numbers as a late-season pickup for the Sixers.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
