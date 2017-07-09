NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

The top free agents of the 2017 class will be unrestricted, which could make that month of July both exciting and nerve-wracking for a bunch of NBA teams.
1. Pau Gasol
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: San Antonio
12.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg
Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do.
2. Nerlens Noel
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Dallas
8.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Defense-oriented big man with a lot of upside and some red flags.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Detroit
13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Many of us expected him to have a breakout season with the Pistons. Didn’t happen. There will still be a market for him.
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Denver
10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg
The Nuggets gave up Jusuf Nurkic to acquire him. Hard to picture them letting him go.
5. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York
18.0 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg
His play was solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
6. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Chicago
7.8 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 rpg
Had an up-and-down year with the Bulls. Playoff performance should help his stock.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Atlanta
13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Has been averaging 12ish points and 6ish rebounds for ages. A proven commodity.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: San Antonio
5.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Another great pickup by the Spurs. Quite a defensive presence for them.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been a bit underwhelming ever since.
10. Aron Baynes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Detroit
4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
11. Jonathon Simmons
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
12. Shabazz Muhammad
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
13. CJ Miles
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Indiana
10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Consumate pro who plays with effort. Shot better than 40 percent from three for the first time in his pro career this year.
14. Tony Allen
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Memphis
9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Thirteen years into his NBA career, he remains a very good perimeter defender.
15. Manu Ginobili
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
7.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
16. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Out of nowhere, he put together a great season as a bit player with the Warriors. Fits in really well there.
17. JaMychal Green
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg
A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Last team: LA Clippers
6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Super active perimeter defender who shot a career-high 39.1 percent from three for the Clippers this year.
19. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Sacramento
9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg
Had a bounce-back year on the court with the Kings. Off-the-court issues may scare teams away, though.
20. Deron Williams
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg
Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
21. Thabo Sefolosha
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Atlanta
7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg
The defensive ace lost his starting spot with the Hawks late in the season.
22. David Lee
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
23. Monta Ellis
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Indiana
8.5 ppg, 3.2 apg
Absolutely bombed on a big role with Indiana. Could Ellis still be an effective bench scorer somewhere?
24. Jonas Jerebko
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Boston
3.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, Celtics now.
25. Andrew Bogut
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Cleveland
2.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches. Gets injured a lot.
26. Brandon Jennings
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
7.1 ppg, 4.9 apg
A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
27. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Memphis
8.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg
The most athletic 40-year-old man in basketball. Basically a three-point shooter at this point of his career.
28. Willie Reed
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Became a solid rotation player for a pretty decent team in Miami. Will not have to do the minimum contract thing again.
29. Alex Len
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
30. Ekpe Udoh
Center / 6-10 / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
12.1 ppg, 7,7 rpg, 2.1 bpg
Comes off a very strong season in which he was named MVP of the Euroleague Final Four.
31. Ramon Sessions
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Charlotte
6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Missed the final part of the season due to injury. Didn’t distinguish himself with his play this year. The Hornets’ offensive rating dropped 6.2 points with him on the court.
32. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Never met a shot he didn’t like and now he’s making those with more efficiency than ever before. Made 53.3 percent of his attempts this season. Still not a fan of the three.
33. Jan Vesely
Small Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
9.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg
Has the talent and athleticism to succeed in the NBA. Still not making threes, though.
34. Roy Hibbert
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Last team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
35. Alan Williams
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Phoenix
7.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Has hustled his way to a good contract. The Suns were much better defensively with him on the court.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: New Orleans
4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Played only 34 games after signing a minimum deal in January. Not a dream season for him.
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Last team: LA Clippers
8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
He has cut down on the long twos to take more threes… with some success: 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
38. Arron Afflalo
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Sacramento
8.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Keeps making threes at a good clip, but the defense is not what it used to be.
39. Sergio Rodriguez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Philadelphia
7.8 ppg, 5.1 apg
Super flashy playmaker. His jumper did not fall at a good rate in his return to the NBA.
40. Tarik Black
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Strong rebounding skills. High-character player who should have no trouble finding another team.
41. Rodney Stuckey
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
42. Leandro Barbosa
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Phoenix
6.3 ppg, 1.2 apg
He will come out firing off the bench somewhere again next season.
43. Dante Cunningham
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
44. Tyler Zeller
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Boston
3.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Good touch around the rim. Barely played for the Celtics last season after signing a quite rich deal.
45. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
46. Anthony Tolliver
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Sacramento
7.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.2 apg
Hits threes and is a locker room leader. Will have no problem finding another team.
47. Jared Sullinger
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Phoenix
3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Was waived after the trade deadline and no team picked him up. Doesn’t bode well for free agency.
48. Matt Barnes
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
49. Ian Clark
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Golden State
6.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg
The Blazers may offer him a contract if only to prevent him from killing them every time.
50. Tiago Splitter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
51. Thomas Robinson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
52. Jason Terry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Milwaukee
4.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg
You can do a lot worse if you’re looking for a veteran to hit open threes. He shot a career-high 42.7 percent from beyond the arc with the Bucks.
53. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg
The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
54. Brandon Bass
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: LA Clippers
5.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Mid-range shots are still going in. Didn’t play much with the Clippers, but can’t complain about production when he did.
55. Derrick Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
56. Anthony Morrow
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Chicago
5.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg
Has made an NBA career out of three-point shooting. He made just 30.8 percent of his attempts this year.
57. Gerald Henderson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg
His days as a starter are probably behind him after that rough year with Philly.
58. Luke Babbitt
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Hits three-pointers with good percentages. Other than that, doesn’t bring much to the table.
59. Mike Dunleavy
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
As long as the three-point shots keep falling, there will be a spot for him in the NBA.
60. Terrence Jones
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Milwaukee
10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Both New Orleans and Milwaukee waived him this season. No bueno.
61. Troy Williams
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Houston
6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
The super athletic Williams is too good to be in the D-League. Has yet to prove he belongs in the NBA.
62. KJ McDaniels
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Looked more than decent in his late-season audition with the Nets.
63. Kris Humphries
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
64. Tyler Ennis
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: LA Lakers
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg
Helped himself with productive play late in the season when the Lakers were in full-tank mode.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Chicago
5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Has not been able to establish himself as a key rotation player anywhere yet. He’s 25, though, so probably getting another chance.
66. Lavoy Allen
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
67. Beno Udrih
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg
Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State
2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
A bit player for the Warriors for three years now. Another one coming?
69. Jordan Hill
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Minnesota
1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Got $4 million from Minnesota and played 47 minutes with the Wolves last season.
70. Festus Ezeli
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland
–
Has missed two entire seasons in five years due to injury. That will scare a lot of teams away.
71. Trey Burke
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg
He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
72. Luis Scola
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Got a buyout with the Nets and finished the season as a free agent. Could he be looking to return to FIBA ball?
73. Brandon Rush
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Had the worst PER of any player with at least 1,000 minutes played this season.
74. Adreian Payne
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota
3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Played a career-low 135 minutes this year. Not how you want to go into free agency.
75. Isaiah Canaan
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Chicago
4.6 ppg, 0.9 apg
Mostly known as a three-point shooter. Has made 36.8 percent of his attempts in the NBA.
76. Randy Foye
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
77. Norris Cole
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Oklahoma City
3.3 ppg, 1.1 apg
Spent much of the season in China, then signed with the Thunder, where he shot the ball very poorly.
78. Greivis Vasquez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
79. James Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Boston
2.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Athleticism is off the charts, we know that. Anything else?
80. Jeff Withey
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Utah
2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Big man in the middle. Opponents improved their offensive rating 6.3 points with him on the floor, though.
81. Toney Douglas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
82. Reggie Bullock
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Detroit
4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
May have a place in the league as a three-point sniper.
83. Darrun Hilliard
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
3.3 ppg, 0.8 apg
Has put up big numbers in the D-League. Have not seen much of him in the NBA.
84. Alan Anderson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
85. Anderson Varejao
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg
The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
86. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Miami
1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Barely plays anymore, but the Heat might want to keep him around to mentor the team’s young guys.
87. DeAndre Liggins
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
88. Brian Roberts
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Charlotte
3.5 ppg, 1.3 apg
Has been mostly a third-string point guard in his years in the NBA. Could be hard for him to land a guaranteed deal.
89. James Jones
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
The three-point sniper and locker room leader has played with LeBron every year the last decade.
90. Larry Sanders
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
91. Nick Collison
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Oklahoma City
1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Played only 128 minutes with the Thunder in 2016-17. If they keep him around, it’s certainly not because of his on-court contributions.
92. Maurice Ndour
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpb
Bit player for the Knicks in the NBA and for Real Madrid in the Euroleague.
93. Christian Wood
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Last team: Charlotte
2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Hornets declined their contract option on him. He will have to take his impressive dunks elsewhere.
94. Damjan Rudez
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Orlando
1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg
Three-point shooting is his strength. Made only 31.3 percent of his attempts with Orlando.
95. Joel Anthony
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
A bit player in San Antonio.
96. Dahntay Jones
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
97. Alex Poythress
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Put up nice numbers as a late-season pickup for the Sixers.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Orlando
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Will probably play more in the D-League than in the NBA for the second season in a row.
100. Ronnie Price
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg
We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
101. Steve Novak
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg
Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
102. Bobby Brown
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Houston
2.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg
Has been a star player overseas. Very little burn in the NBA.
103. Sasha Vujacic
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
