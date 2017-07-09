NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

USA Today Sports

The top free agents of the 2017 class will be unrestricted, which could make that month of July both exciting and nerve-wracking for a bunch of NBA teams.

Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: San Antonio
12.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg

Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $15,500,000
Career Earnings: $178,599,916
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Dallas
8.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Defense-oriented big man with a lot of upside and some red flags.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $4,384,490
Career Earnings: $14,329,730
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Detroit
13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Many of us expected him to have a breakout season with the Pistons. Didn’t happen. There will still be a market for him.
Agent: Rich Paul
2016/17 Earnings: $3,678,319
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Denver
10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg

The Nuggets gave up Jusuf Nurkic to acquire him. Hard to picture them letting him go.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,328,530
Career Earnings: $6,399,770
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York
18.0 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg

His play was solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2016/17 Earnings: $21,323,252
Career Earnings: $116,861,524
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Chicago
7.8 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 rpg

Had an up-and-down year with the Bulls. Playoff performance should help his stock.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $70,282,884
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Atlanta
13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

Has been averaging 12ish points and 6ish rebounds for ages. A proven commodity.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $8,400,000
Career Earnings: $39,624,471
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: San Antonio
5.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Another great pickup by the Spurs. Quite a defensive presence for them.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2016/17 Earnings: $2,898,000
Career Earnings: $4,661,760
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been a bit underwhelming ever since.
Agent: Igor Crespo
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Detroit
4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2016/17 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,267,042
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
Agent: Andy Shiffman
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,399,729
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
Agent: Rich Paul
2016/17 Earnings: $3,046,299
Career Earnings: $8,962,299
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Indiana
10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Consumate pro who plays with effort. Shot better than 40 percent from three for the first time in his pro career this year.
Agent: Billy Ceisler
2016/17 Earnings: $4,583,450
Career Earnings: $29,682,806
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Memphis
9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Thirteen years into his NBA career, he remains a very good perimeter defender.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $39,227,037
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
7.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2016/17 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $125,039,615
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Out of nowhere, he put together a great season as a bit player with the Warriors. Fits in really well there.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $53,626,895
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg

A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2016/17 Earnings: $2,160,862
Career Earnings: $1,885,176
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Last team: LA Clippers
6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Super active perimeter defender who shot a career-high 39.1 percent from three for the Clippers this year.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2016/17 Earnings: $2,203,000
Career Earnings: $24,587,925
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Sacramento
9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg

Had a bounce-back year on the court with the Kings. Off-the-court issues may scare teams away, though.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $43,551,243
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg

Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $14,885,520
Career Earnings: $135,749,509
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Atlanta
7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg

The defensive ace lost his starting spot with the Hawks late in the season.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $34,375,228
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $94,757,596
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Indiana
8.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

Absolutely bombed on a big role with Indiana. Could Ellis still be an effective bench scorer somewhere?
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $10,763,500
Career Earnings: $94,313,581
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Boston
3.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, Celtics now.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,219,783
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Cleveland
2.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches. Gets injured a lot.
Agent: David Bauman
2016/17 Earnings: $11,410,378
Career Earnings: $116,675,661
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
7.1 ppg, 4.9 apg

A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $5,587,318
Career Earnings: $39,172,853
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Memphis
8.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg

The most athletic 40-year-old man in basketball. Basically a three-point shooter at this point of his career.
Agent: Kurt Schoeppler
2016/17 Earnings: $4,264,057
Career Earnings: $173,927,444
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Became a solid rotation player for a pretty decent team in Miami. Will not have to do the minimum contract thing again.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,821,912
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2016/17 Earnings: $4,823,621
Career Earnings: $15,773,381
Center / 6-10 / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
12.1 ppg, 7,7 rpg, 2.1 bpg

Comes off a very strong season in which he was named MVP of the Euroleague Final Four.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2016/17 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $15,335,512
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Charlotte
6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Missed the final part of the season due to injury. Didn’t distinguish himself with his play this year. The Hornets’ offensive rating dropped 6.2 points with him on the court.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,290,105
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Never met a shot he didn’t like and now he’s making those with more efficiency than ever before. Made 53.3 percent of his attempts this season. Still not a fan of the three.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $34,440,380
Small Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
9.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg

Has the talent and athleticism to succeed in the NBA. Still not making threes, though.
Agent: Aleksander Raskovic
2016/17 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $9,700,920
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Last team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg

The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $70,684,162
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Phoenix
7.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Has hustled his way to a good contract.  The Suns were much better defensively with him on the court.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $988,921
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: New Orleans
4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Played only 34 games after signing a minimum deal in January. Not a dream season for him.
Agent: Chris Emens
2016/17 Earnings: $3,886,487
Career Earnings: $7,255,856
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Last team: LA Clippers
8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg

He has cut down on the long twos to take more threes… with some success: 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $24,272,206
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Sacramento
8.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Keeps making threes at a good clip, but the defense is not what it used to be.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $55,880,777
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Philadelphia
7.8 ppg, 5.1 apg

Super flashy playmaker. His jumper did not fall at a good rate in his return to the NBA.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $6,800,000
Career Earnings: $11,469,835
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Strong rebounding skills. High-character player who should have no trouble finding another team.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2016/17 Earnings: $6,191,000
Career Earnings: $7,543,395
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
Agent: Paolo Zamorano
2016/17 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $48,057,071
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Phoenix
6.3 ppg, 1.2 apg

He will come out firing off the bench somewhere again next season.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,467,358
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $14,321,725
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Boston
3.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Good touch around the rim. Barely played for the Celtics last season after signing a quite rich deal.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,517,295
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $18,679,554
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Sacramento
7.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.2 apg

Hits threes and is a locker room leader. Will have no problem finding another team.
Agent: Larry Fox
2016/17 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,818,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Phoenix
3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Was waived after the trade deadline and no team picked him up. Doesn’t bode well for free agency.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,628,000
Career Earnings: $11,994,420
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2016/17 Earnings: $6,508,351
Career Earnings: $29,274,473
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Golden State
6.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg

The Blazers may offer him a contract if only to prevent him from killing them every time.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,250,000
Career Earnings: $47,016,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
Agent: Brian Elfus
2016/17 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $12,611,701
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Milwaukee
4.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg

You can do a lot worse if you’re looking for a veteran to hit open threes. He shot a career-high 42.7 percent from beyond the arc with the Bucks.
Agent: Ryan N. Davis
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $106,782,266
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg

The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $2,700,000
Career Earnings: $18,672,851
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: LA Clippers
5.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Mid-range shots are still going in. Didn’t play much with the Clippers, but can’t complain about production when he did.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $38,811,509
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2016/17 Earnings: $5,020,145
Career Earnings: $30,819,069
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Chicago
5.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg

Has made an NBA career out of three-point shooting. He made just 30.8 percent of his attempts this year.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2016/17 Earnings: $3,488,000
Career Earnings: $24,237,958
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

His days as a starter are probably behind him after that rough year with Philly.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $36,412,847
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Hits three-pointers with good percentages. Other than that, doesn’t bring much to the table.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,227,286
Career Earnings: $8,614,890
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

As long as the three-point shots keep falling, there will be a spot for him in the NBA.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $4,837,500
Career Earnings: $82,850,676
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Milwaukee
10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Both New Orleans and Milwaukee waived him this season. No bueno.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,207,194
Career Earnings: $8,352,244
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Houston
6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg

The super athletic Williams is too good to be in the D-League. Has yet to prove he belongs in the NBA.
Agent: Stephen Pina
2016/17 Earnings: $652,165
Career Earnings: $652,165
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Looked more than decent in his late-season audition with the Nets.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $3,333,333
Career Earnings: $7,174,002
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,630,000
Career Earnings: $66,818,258
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: LA Lakers
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg

Helped himself with productive play late in the season when the Lakers were in full-tank mode.
Agent: Mike George
2016/17 Earnings: $1,733,880
Career Earnings: $4,986,960
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Chicago
5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Has not been able to establish himself as a key rotation player anywhere yet. He’s 25, though, so probably getting another chance.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $1,709,719
Career Earnings: $5,209,719
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $14,681,767
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg

Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $44,142,820
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State
2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg

A bit player for the Warriors for three years now. Another one coming?
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $1,992,612
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Minnesota
1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Got $4 million from Minnesota and played 47 minutes with the Wolves last season.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $32,204,687
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland

Has missed two entire seasons in five years due to injury. That will scare a lot of teams away.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $12,609,508
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg

He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
Agent: Mike George
2016/17 Earnings: $3,386,597
Career Earnings: $11,032,157
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Got a buyout with the Nets and finished the season as a free agent. Could he be looking to return to FIBA ball?
Agent: George Bass
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $65,252,186
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Had the worst PER of any player with at least 1,000 minutes played this season.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $22,675,676
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota
3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Played a career-low 135 minutes this year. Not how you want to go into free agency.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,022,240
Career Earnings: $5,816,400
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Chicago
4.6 ppg, 0.9 apg

Mostly known as a three-point shooter. Has made 36.8 percent of his attempts in the NBA.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $34,376,401
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Oklahoma City
3.3 ppg, 1.1 apg

Spent much of the season in China, then signed with the Thunder, where he shot the ball very poorly.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $288,131
Career Earnings: $8,610,944
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $4,347,826
Career Earnings: $22,838,814
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Boston
2.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Athleticism is off the charts, we know that. Anything else?
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $1,825,200
Career Earnings: $5,249,520
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Utah
2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Big man in the middle. Opponents improved their offensive rating 6.3 points with him on the floor, though.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $564,868
Career Earnings: $9,479,460
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Detroit
4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

May have a place in the league as a three-point sniper.
Agent: David Bauman
2016/17 Earnings: $2,255,644
Career Earnings: $5,857,804
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
3.3 ppg, 0.8 apg

Has put up big numbers in the D-League. Have not seen much of him in the NBA.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,474,636
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
Agent: Chris Luchey
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $8,925,429
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg

The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $10,851,659
Career Earnings: $83,080,627
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Miami
1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Barely plays anymore, but the Heat might want to keep him around to mentor the team’s young guys.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $56,503,917
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,695
Career Earnings: $2,251,494
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Charlotte
3.5 ppg, 1.3 apg

Has been mostly a third-string point guard in his years in the NBA. Could be hard for him to land a guaranteed deal.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $7,900,377
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

The three-point sniper and locker room leader has played with LeBron every year the last decade.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $25,835,635
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $5,207,722
Career Earnings: $21,712,277
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Oklahoma City
1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Played only 128 minutes with the Thunder in 2016-17. If they keep him around, it’s certainly not because of his on-court contributions.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $3,750,000
Career Earnings: $57,993,990
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpb

Bit player for the Knicks in the NBA and for Real Madrid in the Euroleague.
Agent: Eric Fleisher
2016/17 Earnings: $543,471
Career Earnings: $1,068,565
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Last team: Charlotte
2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Hornets declined their contract option on him. He will have to take his impressive dunks elsewhere.
Agent: Matt Ranker
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,180,425
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Orlando
1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg

Three-point shooting is his strength. Made only 31.3 percent of his attempts with Orlando.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $3,229,931
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

A bit player in San Antonio.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $663,810
Career Earnings: $23,377,987
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $17,998,976
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Put up nice numbers as a late-season pickup for the Sixers.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $73,743
Career Earnings: $73,743
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
Agent: Marc Cornstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $77,053,906
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Orlando
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Will probably play more in the D-League than in the NBA for the second season in a row.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2016/17 Earnings: $950,000
Career Earnings: $950,000
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg

We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $3,251,227
Career Earnings: $14,383,680
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $21,636,397
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Houston
2.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg

Has been a star player overseas. Very little burn in the NBA.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $940,070
Career Earnings: $2,118,604
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $22,254,895

