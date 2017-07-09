USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Otto Porter, DeMarre Carroll, David Griffin and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 08 10:02 PM
The forward will make $24.8 million on a max contract as the Wizards vault into the luxury tax.

July 09 12:13 AM
July 08 12:51 PM
The Hawks will not match the Knicks’ four-year, $71 million offer sheet to restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr., league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

July 09 01:02 AM
The Toronto Raptors have traded DeMarre Carroll and a 2018 first- and second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Justin Hamilton, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

July 09 12:17 AM
The Knicks and David Griffin are progressing toward contract negotiations that would give the former Cleveland GM the same role in New York.

July 08 05:41 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of every major and minor deal on Day 8. First up: The Beard gets paid.

July 08 10:22 PM
The process was a long and arduous one but Otto Porter’s restricted free agency ended with him still in Washington.

Chasing Gordon Hayward – via local.sltrib.com

July 08 08:00 PM
A look inside the Utah Jazz’s pursuit of their coveted free agent All-Star forward and how he got away.

July 08 10:47 AM
All the players who have signed two-way contracts in one easy location

July 09 12:00 AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed 2017 first round draft selections De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles to contracts, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

July 08 11:56 PM
All eyes were on Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum Saturday night, and they delivered — along with another pair of rookies.

July 08 05:26 PM
These are the guys you should hope your team gets on the cheap.

VIDEO: Bryan Colangelo Talks 76ers Free Agents – via basketballinsiders.com

July 08 10:01 PM
76ers President Brian Colangelo talks about the direction of the team, the direction they opted in free agency, the path forward from here and what he expects from the team.

