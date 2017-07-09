Trending stories: Otto Porter, DeMarre Carroll, David Griffin and more

Sources: Raptors trade Carroll, picks to Nets – via espn.com July 09 01:02 AM The Toronto Raptors have traded DeMarre Carroll and a 2018 first- and second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Justin Hamilton, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Shares

Sources: Knicks, Griffin nearing contract talks – via espn.com July 09 12:17 AM The Knicks and David Griffin are progressing toward contract negotiations that would give the former Cleveland GM the same role in New York.

Chasing Gordon Hayward – via local.sltrib.com July 08 08:00 PM A look inside the Utah Jazz's pursuit of their coveted free agent All-Star forward and how he got away.

Kings Sign Fox, Jackson and Giles – via nba.com July 09 12:00 AM SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed 2017 first round draft selections De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles to contracts, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.