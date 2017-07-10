USA Today Sports

Trending stories: David Griffin, Aron Baynes and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 09 04:28 PM
Baynes opted out of his $6.5 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, but now has the opportunity to potentially start for a title contender.

VIDEO: Best Deals of NBA Free Agency – via basketballinsiders.com

July 09 04:09 PM
Basketball Insiders writers Joel Brigham and Cody Taylor discuss some of the best deals of the NBA free agency period thus far.

July 09 02:59 PM
Toronto needs shooting and is acquiring C.J. Miles from Indiana for point guard Cory Joseph. Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

July 10 05:43 AM

July 10 12:33 AM
The Blazers’ top draft pick has shot 3-for-13 and 1-for-7 from the field, but the coaches continue to praise his defense.

July 09 08:59 PM
David Griffin proved to be the anti-Phil Jackson without having to spend a single day at the World’s Most Dysfunctional Arena.

July 09 08:41 PM
Josh Jackson was drafted five spots ahead of Dennis Smith Jr., but Smith got the better of the matchup at Summer League. Kevin Pelton scouts their performances so far in Las Vegas.

July 09 10:21 AM
Phil Jackson is either counting his $100 bills or wanting to make sure Knicks fans know he’s at peace despite the franchise ditching his beloved triangle. Jackson tweeted a photo Saturday nig…

July 09 06:07 AM
Even if the Brooklyn Nets’ offer sheets over the past several months haven’t worked out the way the team wanted, officials still have moved forward in their goal of acquiring as much young talent as possible.

July 09 04:44 PM
Former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin has pulled his name out of the New York Knicks’ front-office search because he and the Knicks couldn’t agree on a role, a source said.

VIDEO: NBA Teams With Best Offseasons – via basketballinsiders.com

July 09 04:19 PM
Basketball Insiders writers Joel Brigham and Cody Taylor discuss which NBA teams have had the best offseasons thus far.

July 09 04:34 PM
LAS VEGAS — Make no mistake, this is a different version of Cheick Diallo.

