ESPN's Chris Haynes on breaking Gordon Hayward's signing, being a top NBA reporter and more

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by ESPN’s NBA reporter Chris Haynes. They discussed…

1:20: Breaking Gordon Hayward’s signing, and what those six hours between his report and Hayward confirming it were like for him.

4:30: His reaction to Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, denying his report.

10:15: The pros and cons of being a top NBA reporter and what happens behind the scenes.

15:20: How Chris has built relationships and the different people who can become sources.

18:51: How race can factor into NBA reporting and who gets scoops.

21:45: What advice he has for up-and-coming reporters.