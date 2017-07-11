Lakers have 'serious interest' in signing Rajon Rondo

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially met with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who could serve as a mentor for rookie Lonzo Ball.

Free agent guard Rajon Rondo met with Lakers president Magic Johnson in Los Angeles today, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2017

Our own Alex Kennedy reports Alex Kennedy “likes Los Angeles” and the team is in pursuit of a backup point guard to play alongside Ball (via Los Angeles Times):

Right now, the Lakers don’t have a true backup point guard, but they are leaning toward re-signing Tyler Ennis, who joined the team via trade last season.

Last season, Rondo was considered an excellent and respected leader for the young players in the Bulls locker room. If pursued, expect the Lakers offer a one-year deal with a team option for the second season.

It’s worth mentioning the Lakers have said they will prioritize shooting this offseason during the free agency period. Meanwhile, Rondo shot a career-high 37.6 percent from three-point range last season.

The Knicks are another team with reported interest in signing Rondo this offseason.