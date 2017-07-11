Michael Jordan joins Derek Jeter in pursuit to buy an MLB team

Five-time World Series champ Derek Jeter may get some help from six-time NBA champ Michael Jordan in his pursuit to buy the Miami Marlins.

Jeter’s group is seen as the leading contender to purchase the franchise. Meanwhile, a rival bidder is the son of 2012 United States Presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Jordan is not expected to help financially but could be a strong mentor for Jeter (via New York Post):

Interestingly, NBA great Michael Jordan is among a group of about 15 investors in the Jeter camp, sources said — although the ex-hoopster is said to be kicking in very little cash. Jeter sees Jordan as a role model in how to become a successful sports executive, a source who knows Jeter said.

The overall asking price for the Marlins is estimated at around $1.3 billion, which is the approximate net worth of Jordan.

In 2006, Jordan became a minority owner of an NBA team. He became the majority owner of the team four seasons later in 2010. His final season on the hardwood was 2003, which is a similar time away from playing Jeter could have before transitioning into ownership.

The former NBA star has had high praise for Jeter, signed to the Jordan brand (via NJ.com):

“I totally admire him. Being in a city like New York where one little hiccup basically could fry him … he did it in a way where no one could criticize him. And he’s done his job for 20 years. I think that says a lot about him. … Knowing the expectations of others, he’s done it the right way in this era where very few people take the time to say what if before they make that (bad) decision. He’s made the right decisions.”

If the bid is accepted, it would be interesting to see Jordan back involved (even in a small capacity) with a baseball team after his brief stint in the minors for the White Sox.