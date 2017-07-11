Trending stories: Lonzo Ball's injury, Joffrey Lauvergne, Sean Marks and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Spurs agree to deal with center Joffrey Lauvergne – via sports.yahoo.com
July 10 03:24 PM
Lauvergne became an unrestricted free agent on Saturday when the Chicago Bulls pulled his qualifying offer.
Shares
Sources: Spurs sign C Joffrey Lauvergne – via mysanantonio.com
July 10 03:17 PM
SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs have signed free agent center Joffrey Lauvergne, according to league sources. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 2016-17, splitting the season between Oklahoma City and Chicago.
Shares
John Wall isn’t apologizing for trying to recruit Paul George to the Wizards – via washingtonpost.com
July 10 07:34 PM
The Wizards point guard also said he isn’t in a rush to sign an extension. “I’m just chillin’,” Wall said recently.
Shares
Lakers secure 95-92 win over Kings despite Lonzo Ball’s absence – via ocregister.com
July 11 01:12 AM
LAS VEGAS – A healthy amount of pregame disappointment gave way to a thrilling game and the Lakers edged the Sacramento Kings for their first Summer League victory on Monday night. The Lakers sat p…
Shares
Kings’ Fox on Ball: ‘If he’s hurt … don’t risk it’ – via espn.com
July 11 02:21 AM
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox says the Lakers did the right thing in holding fellow rookie Lonzo Ball out Monday night for their Las Vegas Summer League matchup.”No one is ducking anybody at the end of the day,” Fox said.
Shares
VIDEO: Archie Goodwin 2017 Las Vegas Summer League – via basketballinsiders.com
July 10 10:00 PM
Brooklyn guard Archie Goodwin talks about his progress at Summer League and his hopes for the upcoming year.
Shares
VIDEO: Kenny Atkinson on Summer League, Future – via basketballinsiders.com
July 10 10:00 PM
Nets coach Kenny Atkinson discusses coaching Summer League and the future of the franchise.
Shares
Carroll says lack of trust doomed Raptors’ year – via espn.com
July 10 09:31 PM
With his future now in Brooklyn, DeMarre Carroll told the Toronto Sun on Monday that the Raptors’ locker room was divided last season as players lacked trust in each other.
Shares
Cheick Diallo, Quinn Cook lead Pelicans again in another close summer league loss – via theadvocate.com
July 09 10:04 PM
LAS VEGAS — There’s no doubt about who the Pelicans’ summer league team runs through.
Shares
Riley happy team mostly back, addresses multiple issues – via miamiherald.com
July 10 01:04 PM
Heat president Pat Riley addresses several issues after nine days of free agency
Shares
Sean Marks Is Lifting the Nets Out of the Abyss – The Ringer – via theringer.com
July 10 09:54 AM
How Brooklyn’s front office turned a bleak situation into one full of promise — and assets
Shares
Spurs boost bench with signing of big man – via expressnews.com
July 10 06:07 PM
Seeking to bolster their bench, the Spurs on Monday reached agreement on a two-year contract with versatile free agent big man Joffrey Lauvergne, a league source confirmed. Lauvergne entered the NBA in 2013 as a second-round pick of Memphis (No. 55 overall) but was traded on draft night to Denver. For his career, Lauvergne has averaged 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field, 74 percent from the free-throw line and 29 percent from beyond the arc.
Comments