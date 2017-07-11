USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Lonzo Ball's injury, Joffrey Lauvergne, Sean Marks and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 10 03:24 PM
Lauvergne became an unrestricted free agent on Saturday when the Chicago Bulls pulled his qualifying offer.

Sources: Spurs sign C Joffrey Lauvergne – via mysanantonio.com

July 10 03:17 PM
SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs have signed free agent center Joffrey Lauvergne, according to league sources. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 2016-17, splitting the season between Oklahoma City and Chicago.

July 10 07:34 PM
The Wizards point guard also said he isn’t in a rush to sign an extension. “I’m just chillin’,” Wall said recently.

July 11 01:12 AM
LAS VEGAS – A healthy amount of pregame disappointment gave way to a thrilling game and the Lakers edged the Sacramento Kings for their first Summer League victory on Monday night. The Lakers sat p…

July 11 02:21 AM
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox says the Lakers did the right thing in holding fellow rookie Lonzo Ball out Monday night for their Las Vegas Summer League matchup.”No one is ducking anybody at the end of the day,” Fox said.

July 10 10:00 PM
Brooklyn guard Archie Goodwin talks about his progress at Summer League and his hopes for the upcoming year.

VIDEO: Kenny Atkinson on Summer League, Future – via basketballinsiders.com

July 10 10:00 PM
Nets coach Kenny Atkinson discusses coaching Summer League and the future of the franchise.

July 10 09:31 PM
With his future now in Brooklyn, DeMarre Carroll told the Toronto Sun on Monday that the Raptors’ locker room was divided last season as players lacked trust in each other.

July 09 10:04 PM
LAS VEGAS — There’s no doubt about who the Pelicans’ summer league team runs through.

July 10 01:04 PM
Heat president Pat Riley addresses several issues after nine days of free agency

July 10 09:54 AM
How Brooklyn’s front office turned a bleak situation into one full of promise — and assets

July 10 06:07 PM
Seeking to bolster their bench, the Spurs on Monday reached agreement on a two-year contract with versatile free agent big man Joffrey Lauvergne, a league source confirmed. Lauvergne entered the NBA in 2013 as a second-round pick of Memphis (No. 55 overall) but was traded on draft night to Denver. For his career, Lauvergne has averaged 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field, 74 percent from the free-throw line and 29 percent from beyond the arc.

