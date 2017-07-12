James Harden recruited Carmelo Anthony to the Rockets while in Paris

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are reportedly discussing a four-team trade with Carmelo Anthony as the centerpiece.

After trading for Chris Paul, general manager Daryl Morey has continued to build a super team for his franchise. While a deal for Anthony may now be imminent, the rumor is not new.

The latest whispers indicate Rockets superstar James Harden has discussed the idea of Anthony in Houston as recently as late last month (via New York Daily News):

Harden and Anthony attended fashion week in Paris, where Harden began actively recruiting Anthony knowing the Rockets were on the verge of acquiring Paul from the Clippers.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers says Harden is the “main reason” Paul left Los Angeles. Harden actively recruited Paul to join him in the backcourt during the 2016-17 NBA season.

Anthony was also linked to the Rockets during the 2014 offseason, though a deal never materialized. The three players previously played together under current Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni during the 2012 Olympics.