Trending stories: Chris Paul, Dennis Smith, Michael Jordan and more

Dedmon agrees to terms with Hawks; time with Spurs officially over – via mysanantonio.com
July 11 10:18 PM
Dedmon finished the season averaging a career-high in points (5.1), rebounds (6.5) and games played (76). In his first 21 games filling in for Gasol, he averaged 6.3 points and 7.3 rebounds. With Dedmon off the market, attention now shifts to David Lee and Gasol, the latter of which expected to re-sign with the Spurs after declining his $16 million player option last month.
July 11 09:50 AM
The Mavs have never undergone a rebuild under head coach Rick Carlisle, but rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. gives the team a potential leading man once future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki calls it a career.
Chris Paul: ‘It was time for a change’ – via theundefeated.com
July 11 04:30 PM
Chris Paul held his emotions about departing from the Los Angeles Clippers after six seasons in check. Well, that was until he broke the news to his 8-year-old …
50 greatest black athletes – via theundefeated.com
July 11 08:30 AM
The #Undefeated50 is here. Peep the rank of your fav black athlete.
Cedi Osman signed a three year contract with Cavs – via eurohoops.net
July 12 04:41 AM
Hornets owner Michael Jordan stepping up to the plate for another team, report says – via charlotteobserver.com
July 11 07:48 AM
Hornets owner Michael Jordan tied to group pursuing Marlins
Sepo Ginobili – older brother of Manu – hopes to forge his own coaching path – via expressnews.com
July 11 08:16 PM
Sepo Ginobili – older brother of Manu – hopes to forge his own coaching path Sebastian — known by a nickname, Sepo — has spent the month as one of an army of assistant coaches on the Spurs’ Summer League team in Utah and Las Vegas. While his younger, more famous brother contemplates whether to return for another go-round as a player, Sepo has been helping guide a roster of mostly undrafted players hoping for a shot somewhere. […] Sepo Ginobili can relate …
Knicks continue curious spending, agree to terms with Ron Baker – via northjersey.com
July 11 08:25 PM
The Knicks continued their curious summer spending by using mid-level exception to bring back Ron Baker.
Gobert: Hayward’s Jazz departure a sour note – via espn.com
July 11 07:40 PM
Rudy Gobert says he’s not mad that Gordon Hayward left Utah in free agency, but wishes his former teammate’s exit had gone smoother.
Bulpett: Jayson Tatum’s maturity earning notice at Celtics summer league – via bostonherald.com
July 11 01:04 PM
LAS VEGAS — It was just his first NBA summer league game. Jayson Tatum had miles to go. But there was a lesson he needed to learn right then.The Celtics’ top draft pick, No. 3 overall, had just posted up and thought he was fouled. When there was no call forthcoming, he said, “Hey, ref, I got hit.”Derek Richardson wasn’t having it. The veteran official had a message for Tatum at the next stoppage in play, with the ball being inbounded directly in front of the press table.
NBA free agency Day 11: Rating moves by Knicks, Pistons – via espn.com
July 11 07:32 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of every major and minor deal on Day 11, including Ron Baker’s $9 million deal with the Knicks.
Pitbull and Michael Jordan are now in competing bidding groups to buy the Marlins – via miamiherald.com
July 11 03:11 PM
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the Marlins haven’t decided which group will be awarded the team.
