First BIG3 trade: Details and how deals work in the league

The first trade in the history of Ice Cube’s BIG3 league was completed today, multiple sources confirmed to HoopsHype.

In the deal, Tri-State agreed to trade guard Xavier Silas to the Ball Hogs in exchange for Dominic McGuire.

In the BIG3, each three-on-three team has a player/captain that handles personnel decisions – from the squad’s draft picks to midseason trades. This deal was completed by Tri-State captains Jermaine O’Neal and Ball Hogs captain Brian Scalabrine.

The BIG3’s trade deadline is this Sunday, July 16.

Silas, who previously played with the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, was the fourth overall pick in the BIG3 draft. He drew interest from a number of teams before ultimately landed with the Ball Hogs. At 29 years old, Silas is one of the younger players in the league. The Killer Threes (led by captain Chauncey Billups) also tried to acquire Silas, but Scalabrine and O’Neal struck a deal first.

McGuire was drafted by the Wizards in 2007, and he also had stints with the Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Hornets and Indiana Pacers before heading overseas. The 31-year-old was the 18th overall pick in the BIG3 draft.

Silas joins Scalabrine, Josh Childress, Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Desmon Farmer and head coach Rick Barry on the Ball Hogs.

McGuire joins O’Neal, Bonzi Wells, Lee Nailon, Mike James, Lou Amundson and head coach Julius “Dr. J” Erving on Tri-State.

This Sunday, the BIG3’s next slate of games will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.