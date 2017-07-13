NBA rule changes: Board of Governors meeting recap

During the 2017 NBA Board of Governors meeting, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced changes to the upcoming season schedule and more.

Season begins earlier than usual

Silver said the NBA regular season will start Oct. 17 #NBA — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 12, 2017

This is approximately a week and a half earlier than the typical NBA season, created to reduce back-to-back games. It will also create fewer preseason games. The main takeaway is to expect back-to-back and four-in-five sets less often than before.

Fewer timeouts per game, no more 20-second timeouts

The NBA's Board of Governors has voted to reduce maximum number of timeouts per game by four — from 18 to 14, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017

An NBA game will now have fourteen total timeouts per game. There will be just two team timeouts in the final three minutes of a game. All timeouts will now be 75 seconds.

Trade deadline earlier than usual

Sources: NBA has approved change to its trade deadline for 2017-18 season to the second Thursday (Feb. 8, 2018) before All-Star weekend. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2017

Silver explained why this will benefit teams next season (via Ben Golliver):

Deadline moved up so traded players can use break to get settled with new teams. Start of season bumped up so timing made sense.

This also happened because the season will start a week earlier next year. But it means deals are less likely to happen during the All-Star break.

Halftime Delay of Game

Silver says the NBA is happy with the length of its games, but was focused on the pace and flow of the game with these changes. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 12, 2017

Here is the explanation from the league about halftime (via NBA.com):