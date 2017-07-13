Predicting which team will sign Jonathon Simmons if he leaves the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs renounced the rights to postseason hero Jonathon Simmons, which makes him an unrestricted free agent.

Simmons had the second-highest scoring total for San Antonio against the Warriors in the postseason with 15.3 ppg. He was expected to be worth around $40 million over three seasons for an average annual value of $13.3 million.

Spoke to Simmons' reps, they are not talking to #Spurs -there is no new deal being discussed. Last call was renouncing his rights. That's it — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) July 13, 2017

While the Spurs were not able to find an agreement on a free agency deal or trade, reports indicate he could still stay in San Antonio (via ESPN):

Simmons, 27, had been a restricted free agent, but San Antonio has renounced his rights with hopes of signing him to a new contract. Thursday was the final day that teams could lift qualifying offers from restricted free agents.

However, if the franchise was set on retaining him, they would not have renounced his rights as a restricted free agent. Simmons is reportedly no longer speaking with the Spurs.

New York Knicks

The Knicks were expected become the favorite to sign Simmons before they recently signed Tim Hardaway Jr. (via ESPN):

The Knicks have been in touch with Simmons but would probably need to trade Lee or O’Quinn to make a competitive offer for Simmons, one of the top young two-way players on the market. Earlier this week, Simmons was in active talks with two other teams. The Knicks probably need to make a move soon if they have serious interest in Simmons. Their recent contact with him would suggest they’re at least open to that.

New York has already reached out to Simmons about a potential deal but would need to make a deal to make room for him on their roster.

If the Carmelo Anthony deal materializes soon, expect the Knicks to try and sign Simmons.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will have $16.4 million in cap space after acquiring Carroll and can get up to $21.3 million by waiving a few non-guarantees. — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) July 9, 2017

After the Wizards matched the recent offer for Otto Porter Jr., Brooklyn regained their cap space (via The Sports Daily):

Even though the Nets have four shooting guards and two small forwards, Simmons could either start or come off the bench to provide wing depth at either position.

The Nets recently acquired DeMarre Carroll from the Raptors who could pair well with Simmons for a defensive impact in Brooklyn.

Utah Jazz

Seems like the Jazz making a run for Jonathan Simmons would be tricky given the number of contracts they have now — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) July 13, 2017

After waiving Boris Diaw, the Jazz will have roughly $14 million in cap space to offer Simmons next year. He could split time with Rodney Hood. However, Utah already has lots of plenty of players under contract for next season.

Orlando Magic

Simmons would be a legitimate candidate to start over Terrence Ross considering Orlando has approximately $14.5 million in cap space.

Indiana Pacers

Even with Bojan Bogdanovic recently signed by the Pacers, they could still bring over Simmons to add depth as a swingman in Indiana.