Scott Perry candidate for Knicks GM, credited for Kings offseason

The New York Knicks will pursue Scott Perry to become their new general manager if Steve Mills becomes President of Basketball Operations.
ESPN’s Ian Begley reports Perry is a candidate to become the GM of the Knicks.
He was an assistant coach at Michigan and was the head coach at Eastern Kentucky. Perry then became a front office executive for the Pistons under Joe Dumars and was later an assistant general manager for the SuperSonics when they drafted Kevin Durant.
After his one year with Seattle, he became assistant GM of the Magic in 2012. Perry was hired as Executive VP of Basketball Operations for the Kings earlier this year. During his brief tenure with Sacramento so far, the franchise has had an impressive offseason.
They drafted top talent including De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson as well as Harry Giles. The Kings have signed NBA veterans Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and George Hill plus European star Bogdan Bogdanovic.
