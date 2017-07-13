Trending stories: Melo deal, Dwyane Wade's brand, Jackson Vroman and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Exciting Life and Lonely Death of a Basketball Vagabond – via nytimes.com
July 12 08:19 AM
Jackson Vroman traveled the world, playing ball, partying and drawing friends into his circle. Yet his death at 34 cast a lonely light across his life.
Shares
Every deal all 30 NBA teams can still make – via espn.com
July 01 10:20 AM
How many teams still have max cap room? What kind of deals can contenders still make? We’re updating the need-to-know information throughout free agency as each deal comes in.
Shares
Gay aims for ‘best comeback ever’ in San Antonio – via expressnews.com
July 12 02:09 PM
First demanding his now useless left leg to work, then begging. Having signed a two-year, $17 million deal earlier this month to resurrect his career with the Spurs, Gay arrives in San Antonio this week with a renewed purpose. From his rookie season of 2006-07 until the moment he collapsed in a heap against the Pacers, Gay had been renowned as one of the better wing scorers in the league …
Shares
Two-Way Mailbag: Two-Way Contracts, 30-team G League and more – via 2ways10days.com
July 12 09:18 AM
This first of a weekly edition where we answer your questions on everything G League.
Shares
NBA Summer League Best Individual Games – RealGM – via basketball.realgm.com
July 13 12:24 AM
Complete coverage of the NBA Summer League on RealGM.com
Shares
Ekpe Udoh moves to Utah Jazz – via eurohoops.net
July 13 04:50 AM
Shares
Sources: Knicks, Rockets working on Melo deal – via espn.com
July 12 01:01 PM
The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are working on multiple trade scenarios involving Carmelo Anthony, including some that include four teams, sources have told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Shares
Dwyane Wade has quietly built the most unique brand in sports by going his own way – via ftw.usatoday.com
July 12 01:48 PM
Dwyane Wade explains how he used diverse fashion partnerships to cultivate a broader brand.
Shares
Knicks smart to refuse Ryan Anderson in potential Carmelo deal – via nydailynews.com
July 12 05:29 PM
Until further notice Ryan Anderson will be known as “the Melo stopper.”
Shares
Riley has idea to curtail tanking; Riley assesses East, Warriors’ dominance and more – via miamiherald.com
July 12 11:11 AM
The Heat’s president has a creative idea to lessen the chance of teams tanking to secure a high draft pick.
Shares
Fast break: NBA dropping 4 timeouts for speed – via espn.com
July 12 03:30 PM
The NBA board of governors OKs a decrease in the number of timeouts per game from 18 to 14.
Shares
There’s a new “50K Rule” involving the NBA G League – via 2ways10days.com
July 12 10:29 AM
The G League has always been a quirky league in terms of rules and regulations. This newest rule certainly follows suit.
Comments