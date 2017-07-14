Thunder researched Paul George, welcomed with favorite food and candy

Paul George will be a great addition to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In his new column, Lee Jenkins provided some details on how he got there.

Jenkins wrote about a moment when Russell Westbrook met with George at the Ambassador Hotel in Oklahoma City. Readers learned about what kind of comfort food George enjoys (via Sports Illustrated):

George was at a table with family and friends, eating chicken wings with macaroni and cheese. Not coincidentally, the caterers knew his favorite comfort foods. Westbrook mingled with Thunder brass who had rented the place for the evening.

The two basketball superstars watched the MLB All-Star Game together as they became more familiar with each other.

While the 2017 NBA MVP got to know George, so too will Oklahoma City. Perhaps the fanbase may not learn intricate details like his favorite candy or his favorite baseball team (the Mets, not the Dodgers) but they will follow his impressive performance on the court.

Also in the column, Jenkins discussed when George was officially and publicly introduced as a member of the Thunder:

He answered questions on a stage from Lance Fresh as a standing-room crowd of 1,200 invited guests drank at an open bar. Every detail was choreographed, down to the David Sunflower Seeds and Fruit Gushers in the green room, which George chews religiously.

These details help explain the insane recruiting process it takes to convince a player to be happy with his franchise, even after the trade is already complete. Often, while maybe not the final touch, small details can only help.