Trending stories: Lonzo Ball rocks Vegas, the Melo situation and more

Ball ‘great again,’ repeats triple-double feat – via espn.com July 14 01:49 AM Lonzo Ball, five days after recording the first triple-double in the 13-year history of the Las Vegas Summer League, did it again in the Lakers’ win over the Cavaliers. Shares

Lonzo Ball has another triple-double to lead Lakers into Summer League quarterfinals – via ocregister.com July 14 12:41 AM LAS VEGAS — Another day, another pair of sneakers … and another win. For the second night in a row, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball took the court in something other than his signature shoes then le… Shares