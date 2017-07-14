Trending stories: Lonzo Ball rocks Vegas, the Melo situation and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Spurs drop Simmons, will negotiate – via espn.com
July 13 12:54 PM
The Spurs have renounced their rights to Jonathon Simmons and reached a contract agreement with Euroleague guard Brandon Paul, sources told ESPN.
Sources: Knicks, Kings’ Perry talking GM job – via espn.com
July 13 04:41 PM
The Knicks are talking to Kings vice president Scott Perry about becoming the team’s next general manager, sources told ESPN.
Sources: Rose, Bucks to set up 2nd meeting – via espn.com
July 13 09:23 PM
Derrick Rose and the Bucks are expected to schedule a second free-agency meeting as early as this weekend, league soruces told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.
Paul George: ‘This has a chance to be home’ – ESPN Video – via espn.com
July 13 08:32 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski sits down with Paul George after his arrival in Oklahoma City to discuss how he and Russell Westbrook have already hit it off, the expectations the Thunder have and the shifting landscape of the NBA.
NBA announces Africa Game rosters – via video.kwesesport.com
July 13 09:20 AM
Ball ‘great again,’ repeats triple-double feat – via espn.com
July 14 01:49 AM
Lonzo Ball, five days after recording the first triple-double in the 13-year history of the Las Vegas Summer League, did it again in the Lakers’ win over the Cavaliers.
Sources: Pelicans meet with free agent Rondo – via espn.com
July 13 02:20 PM
The Pelicans could begin talks about a one-year deal with free agent Rajon Rondo as soon as Thursday, sources told ESPN.
FIBA made a shortsighted change that could doom global basketball – via sbnation.com
July 13 09:43 AM
FIBA and EuroLeague are fighting after the latter failed to cater to the former on scheduling. The sport’s global spread could end up a victim.
Sources: Jazz agree to deal with former Baylor star Ekpe Udoh – via sports.yahoo.com
July 13 10:56 AM
Udoh is returning to the NBA on a two-year, $6.5 million deal.
Lonzo Ball has another triple-double to lead Lakers into Summer League quarterfinals – via ocregister.com
July 14 12:41 AM
LAS VEGAS — Another day, another pair of sneakers … and another win. For the second night in a row, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball took the court in something other than his signature shoes then le…
14-Year-Old Named Jeremy Lin Impresses at Adidas Basketball Camp – via bleacherreport.com
July 13 11:02 PM
Jeremy Lin kept defenders off-balance with adept ball-handling. When not knocking down jumpers, he attacked the basket with speed and power. No, this isn’t about the Brooklyn Nets point guard…
Sources: Knicks put Melo trade talks on hold – via espn.com
July 13 09:46 PM
The Knicks are pausing trade talks centered on Carmelo Anthony and want to pursue a conversation with the ten-time NBA All-Star about possibly reincorporating him into the organization, league sources told ESPN.
July 13 12:18 PM
Twenty years after drafting Dirk Nowitzki with their last lottery pick, the Mavericks may have struck gold again.
