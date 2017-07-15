Trending stories: Scott Perry, James Harden and more

USA Today Sports

July 14 01:25 PM
The Knicks and former Kings VP Scott Perry have agreed on a five-year deal for Perry to serve as Knicks GM.

July 14 01:37 PM
The deal will allow Collison to play 15 seasons with one franchise before his retirement.

July 14 06:27 PM
During Chris Paul’s introductory news conference with the Rockets on Friday, he stressed sacrifice and excitement when he discussed sharing a backcourt with All-Star guard James Harden.

July 14 09:26 AM
These new deals NBA teams are able to offer are potential game changers for rookies who want to remain stateside early in their careers

December 31 04:58 PM
With the dwindling number of African-Americans being considered for NBA executive positions, there will be new changes coming to the hiring process, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told CSNChicago.com.

January 26 09:29 AM
NBA teams are consistently searching for strategical advantages in all facets of their organization and take different approaches to team building. Some te…

July 12 02:03 PM
The Bay Area Black Journalists Association (BABJA) in collaboration with San Jose State University’s Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change presents a panel discussion titled, “Game Changer: Promoting & Understanding Diversity, Inclusion & Tolerance in Sports Media Coverage.”The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 2017, from 10am-Noon at San Jose State University in the Yoshihiro Uchida Hall, Room 124 …

July 14 08:22 PM
Black has played for Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers in his three NBA seasons.

July 14 08:20 PM
All-Star guard James Harden would love it if the Houston Rockets could assemble their own Big Three by acquiring Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony. But Harden said it’s out of his hands.

July 14 07:54 PM
LAS VEGAS — Larry Brown coached Semi Ojeleye for only a fraction of the Celtics rookie’s time at Southern Methodist University, but knows enough to wonder how the power forward was still available at No. 37 in last month’s NBA draft.Ojeleye picked his draft position as his number. Brown, in turn, has something to say about how the league treats older college players. Ojeleye, who transferred from Duke to Brown’s SMU program, needed a better opportunity …

July 08 10:47 AM
All the players who have signed two-way contracts in one easy location

July 14 05:38 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of every major and minor deal on Day 14.

