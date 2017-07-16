Trending stories: Melo-to-Houston rumors, Rajon Rondo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Melo still counting on deal to Rockets – via espn.com
July 15 08:05 PM
Carmelo Anthony has continued with an expectation that the Knicks soon will resume talks to honor their goal to rebuild without him, and league sources tell ESPN he’s counting on the team to trade him to the Rockets.
Sources: Rajon Rondo agrees to one-year deal with Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com
July 15 12:00 PM
Rondo met with the Pelicans on Thursday and again Saturday in Atlanta before committing to a contract with New Orleans.
Tear it all down and start over after losing Hayward? Not a chance, Jazz general manager says – via sltrib.com
July 16 12:23 AM
Las Vegas • A little more than a decade ago when Steve Nash left the Dallas Mavericks for the Phoenix Suns in free agency, Mavs owner Mark Cuban didn’t panic and tear it all down. …
James Harden on Houston, ‘I’m here forever’ – via espn.com
July 15 02:10 PM
After signing the biggest contract in NBA history, James Harden eyes winning a championship with the Houston Rockets.
There’s a new “50K Rule” involving the NBA G League – via 2ways10days.com
July 12 10:29 AM
The G League has always been a quirky league in terms of rules and regulations. This newest rule certainly follows suit.
Two-Way Mailbag: Two-Way Contracts, 30-team G League and more – via 2ways10days.com
July 12 09:18 AM
This first of a weekly edition where we answer your questions on everything G League.
Celtic changes lead to parting with trainer Lacerte – via bostonherald.com
July 15 02:26 PM
LAS VEGAS — The Celtics are revamping their sports science and training operation, and, in addition to strength coach Bryan Doo choosing to forego an altered role, the club is parting ways with longtime trainer Ed Lacerte. Lacerte is the longest serving trainer in franchise history, having just completed his 30th season. In addition to numerous honors within his profession, he was notably the trainer for the U.S. Olympic Dream Team basketball squad in 1992.
July 15 02:29 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of every major and minor deal on Day 15. First up: Rajon Rondo to join Pelicans.
Wade Baldwin IV underwhelmed in his rookie season, so year two is vital – via 2ways10days.com
July 10 10:36 AM
Baldwin IV was a lottery pick for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2016 NBA Draft, but struggled to show promise over his rookie year
Hamilton waived and en route to China – via eurohoops.net
July 15 11:58 AM
